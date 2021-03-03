March 2021 Horoscope: Finally Making Progress









We are finally moving forward this month as Mercury, our organizer and communicator, goes direct. The next Mercury retrograde is May 22 through June 29, so plan ahead! Mars, our planet of action, enters Gemini on March 3 and remains there until April 23. Mars will have the strongest impact on the mutable signs—Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces. Those signs are ready to take action, so they will have less patience and be more self-focused. We have fewer negative energies overall this month, so we should all be able to take a breath.

Good days this month are March 3, 4, 16, 18, 21, 30, and 31. Days to remain in bed are March 10, 13, 23, and the 29th.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19) The first half of the month is a more socially interactive time, while the latter half of the month is more about retreating and finding some inner peace. You are looking for some greater purpose to motivate you this month, and you want to put more energy into community and business organizations. This is also a better time to expand your business network and connect with potential new customers and friends. In the latter half of the month, you’ll enter a time of rest and retreat. You are more sensitive to your environment, to negative people, and to feelings of unexpressed anger. The latter half of the month is also a much better time to get away from social and career expectations. By the end of the month, you are feeling like your old active and energetic self again.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20) This year (and 2022) is a time for reevaluating your current direction—including career, relationships, and long-term security. That process is extra-strong this month. You are looking at shifting career goals and (if you are older) retirement. Boundaries are on the menu as you review how much time you give to projects and other people. In the latter half of the month, you are more directed to helping support your social and work community. You are more willing to take a lead role rather than staying in the audience. Things must have more purpose and practical use. You are wanting more passion, more freedom, and more joy. It’s easier to do what’s best for you now, because you are paying more attention to your boundaries.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) This is going to be a very active month for you with Mars (planet of initiation, self-protection, and taking life more personally) traveling through your sign until the middle of April. You will be more direct, less patient, ready to act on impulse, and you may not sleep as well. Your career energies are much more active this month, and you will want to take more of a leadership position there. This can also be a time when you may want to strike out on your own. You are more community-minded this month as well. This is a great month to connect with business associations or expand your own network of resources. This is also a good month to upgrade your professional skills. You are more open and receptive to the things you like to do!

CANCER (June 22–July 22) As the month begins, you are in more of a time of learning, teaching, and finding ways to expand your horizons and your resources. You are being more careful about your money and property. You are working to clear yourself of debt, and the weight of always being under someone’s thumb. This is a good time for a home loan, for investing in the stock market, and for taking care of any financial problems you have been ignoring. This is also a good month for writing and putting your information out on social media. Career energies are more active toward the end of the month. In the social world, you are looking for more autonomy and fewer obligations. Relationships are moving toward more stability as you get clearer about what works best for your partnership.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22) You are clearly into a rebuilding time in your life. Last month, you focused on the past and what had been the directions and themes of your life. This month, you are ready to move forward. You are reassessing your goals and desires, and setting priorities. You are restructuring your relationships and expecting more from the people you have partnered with. You are looking for common goals that everyone can pursue. In the latter part of the month, you are more focused on finances, investments, and reducing debt. You are also gaining more intimacy in your relationships. By the end of the month, you are ready for an adventure and new surroundings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) You have been working hard to get your routines re-established since last month. This month, you will see some real results stemming from the efforts you made. This is also a much better time to restart your exercise and health programs, and get some positive results. Partnerships are also more important, as you will want to make sure that you and your partner are both moving in the same direction. Reducing debt is also very important this month, as you are trying to free yourself from limited choices. Your career area is going to be very active over the next month and a half. You will want to take more of a leadership role within your profession. You will not have as much patience with many aspects of your life, but especially with your company and the people running the show. Take on the role of a leader, and not the role of a disgruntled worker. This can also be a time when you really want to start your own business.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23) As the month begins, you are still in more of a creative and playful mood, but you are still ready to move forward with your ideas. You are open to expanding your knowledge in your field, working to improve your current standing through certification, and connecting more to your passions rather than things that just make money. You are actively improving your workplace, and making it a more inviting and comfortable area. You also need some time and space for yourself. You are more aware of what you are eating, and how that affects your body. In the latter part of the month, you are more focused on your relationships. You will want some time to bond with your partner and renew those connections. If you are single, the last half of the month is a great time to meet new people for friendships and possible romance! You will also want some time to get away from your routines and expectations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21) There is a lot of activity going on in your life. You are looking at new ways to improve your career direction, and also to create a more comfortable and stable nest. Since last month, you have been weighing which direction you want to commit to. This month, you are more than ready to move forward on your plans. This can also be a time for remodeling or relocating. Your creative energies are stronger, and you have a plan in place to make good use of those inspired ambitions. Relationships have been tense, but as the month proceeds you will find more harmony there. This will apply to business and romantic relationships as well as your close friendships. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to improving your health habits and routines.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21) You have been working to improve your communications and routines to make your life run more smoothly. Last month was a big time of reassessment, but this month you are ready to put your plans into action. Your energies will be very strong over the next six weeks. You will be ready to take on new projects and put more energy into your relationships. If you are involved, you will need to find some time to reconnect and reaffirm your relationship. If you are single, this is a very good time to look for potential partners. Your magnetic personality is very strong! Difficult problems in relationships will come to the surface so they can be addressed and resolved. In the last few weeks of March, you will need some time for yourself. A spa visit could work wonders!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) You are focusing more on your resources and how to make better use of them this month. You will be examining where you spend your time, love, and money. You will be examining where you can reduce your expenses by eliminating services that you don’t need. You will also be looking at ways to increase your income by looking for a different employer, increasing your fees, or asking for a raise. You will need more time to yourself during the middle part of the month. You’ll need some time to step away from your routines and obligations in order to determine if you are following the best path. By the end of the month, you are ready to be more active. Family demands arise at the same time. A walk around the block can do wonders for you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) The last few months have been especially intense for you. The majority of the planets, including Mercury retrograde, have been in your sign. This would make for a time when you re-examine your role, purpose, and look at why you made the choices you’ve made in the past. You’re ready to leave many things behind as you look for something to renew hope and passion. This is a time when you are more aware and more sensitive to your environment. You are focused on your self-worth as the month begins. The lack of appreciation you feel can cause you to withdraw and look for other options. By the end of the month, you are more confident with your decisions and ready to put them into play. You are more direct in your communications this month.

This article appears in the March 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.