Diva of the Dance Floor









Just like an ABBA song, Lexús Chandeliér is the twirling, whirling queen who can dance, jive, and have the time of her life keeping the party pumping. When this showgirl finishes slaying the dance floor, whipping her hair back and forth, and landing in a perfect split, she uses one simple motto to evaluate her performance: Wigs over heels. In other words, as long as the feet land on the floor and the perfectly styled wig stays on top, everything is good to go. Get to know more about why Lexús is one performer to keep an eye on.

Pronouns?

She/her/hers.

Hometown?

Born in Huntsville and grew up in Beaumont.

Drag Birthday?

March 23, 2015.

Describe your drag persona.

A dancing queen, but with multiple talents in the performing arts such as acting, comedy, and creativity.

Favorite artists to perform?

Beyoncé and Ciara.

Who are your drag idols?

The beautiful Tommie Ross, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Naomi Smalls.

What does Black History Month mean to you?

Black History Month reminds me about all those who sacrificed their lives and freedoms for me to be able to speak freely. [Because of them, I can] respond in confidence that I am my own person and that, ultimately, I’m free.

Who are your Black History Month heroes?

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and the famous Rosa Parks. I love her.

Any Valentine’s Day plans?

Performing at Hamburger Mary’s and enjoying a night out on a beautiful, planned date with my boyfriend.

How do you spend your free time?

I definitely spend my free time singing and spoiling my boyfriend.

What’s something that people would be surprised to know about you?

People would be surprised to know that I love singing.

What do your fans in the audience do that you appreciate?

I love that they smile during my performances. That makes my day.

Farthest distance you’ve traveled to perform?

Hawaii’s Club Scarlet.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your day-to-day life?

I keep superglue and scissors everywhere I go. They’re lifesavers.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Never feel like anyone owes you anything. Get out there, and don’t stop. Closed mouths don’t get fed.

What would you say to the world about the LGBTQ community?

I would say to the world that we just want to be able to love who we love without persecution, and to be treated equally.

When we’re finished socially distancing, where can people see you perform?

They can see me perform at JR’s Bar & Grill, Hamburger Mary’s, Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston, and The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill in College Station.

Any final thoughts about Lexús Chandeliér, Houston’s LGBTQ scene, and drag?

Everyone knows I’m a fun, outgoing person. Stay tuned to these next couple weeks, because I might have a surprise for my fans. Houston’s drag scene is supportive of its queens, and is always changing. Drag is a way to be someone else sometimes—or maybe just a different version of yourself. But ultimately, it’s a way to be free and happy in the midst of people who are like-minded.

This article appears in the February 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.