Queer Books for Your Coffee Table









Andy Warhol Love Sex, & Desire

Well before Andy Warhol became a 1960s Pop Art icon, he often created seductive drawings celebrating male beauty. Drew Zeiba’s new book Andy Warhol Love, Sex, and Desire: Drawings 1950–1962 features over 300 of Warhol’s provocative drawings portraying men. $100

New Queer Photography

The rise in queer representation in the media has led many to believe that society has finally embraced the LGBTQ community, but community members know this is only partially true. New Queer Photography by Benjamin Wolbergs features over 50 contemporary photographers whose work reveals sexuality beyond the limits imposed by taboos, and shines a critical light on society’s understanding of gender issues. $63

Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850-1950

Hugh Nini’s Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love, 1850–1950 examines the history of romantic love between men in hundreds of touching images from distant eras. This visual narrative brings to light an until-now unpublished collection of images taken in various contexts, both public and private. $58

Queer Objects

Being queer means having an eye for unique style, from the items we fill our homes with to our wardrobes and the gifts we give our friends. But what makes something “queer”? Chris Breckle’s Queer Objects sets out to answer this question by examining the LGBTQ community across time and cultural boundaries. $40

The Art of Drag

No, RuPaul didn’t invent drag. In fact, the cultural phenomenon has actually been around for thousands of years. The Art of Drag by Jake Hall, with illustrations by Sofie Berkin, Hellen Li, and Jasjyot Singh Hans, shares the rich history of drag in a beautifully created guide, brimming with dazzling colors and fabulous facts. $17

Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America

LGBTQ people come in all shapes, sizes, races, and social strata. Author and artist iO Tillet Wright showcases this in his new book Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America, which contains thousands of striking and diverse images. $28

This article appears in the January 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.