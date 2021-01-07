Houston GLBT Political Caucus Re-elects Jovon Tyler as President









The Houston GLBT Political Caucus membership has re-elected Jovon Tyler to lead the organization in 2021.

The Caucus, which was founded in 1975 to help elect LGBTQ-affirming politicians, made the decision on January 6 during its first online membership meeting of the year. Tyler, who was first appointed as president last August to fill out Mike Webb’s term, said he plans to continue helping the group advance social justice for Houston’s LGBTQ community.

“These last five months have been some of the best I’ve ever had in activism,” Tyler said. “This is a wonderful, vibrant organization that I think deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of political organizations for having survived for 44 years. And we haven’t even begun to [achieve all the things] that I believe we’re capable of. In 2021, we’re going to be firing on all cylinders.”

In addition to Tyler, the Caucus also re-elected current board trustees Katharine Ligon and Austin Ruiz, while Toni Mascione, Luis Adame, and Mario Castillo were elected as new trustees. These 2021 office holders were all elected without challengers.

“Congratulations to all of the new board members. And to the board members who [are continuing their terms], I’m glad you stuck around,” Tyler said. “This is going to be a super-exciting year.”

For more information about the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, visit thecaucus.org.