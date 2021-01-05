Half Price Books Set to Close Its Montrose Location









As Houston’s cityscape changes, so do the many businesses that inhabit it. The latest local business to fall victim to redevelopment pressure is the Half Price Books store in Montrose, which is set to close on January 17.

Space City’s gayborhood location of the Dallas-based secondhand bookstore chain opened in 2002 in the strip center on the corner of Westheimer and Montrose. In August, Skanska USA Commercial Development purchased that block of property to develop a mixed-use project consisting of retail stores and an office tower. Other businesses in the strip center, including Spec’s liquor store, have already closed.

Breach Helm, Half Price Books’ South Houston district manager, has posted a note for shoppers announcing the Montrose store’s closure. “This area has seen a lot of changes over the years, and that change will continue while this center is redeveloped,” Helm wrote. “Unfortunately, this means Half Price Books Montrose will close.”

Last March, the Half Price Books in Rice Village closed, which left the Montrose store as the only remaining inner-loop location. Helm also announced that the chain is searching for a new spot in the area.

“We’re looking for a new location in the neighborhood, but have been unable to find a new spot before our lease ends,” Helm said. “While we continue to search, we hope you’ll shop with us at our other Houston-area stores.”

There are eight other Half Price Books locations in Houston, and the nearest one to Montrose is located in West Houston at 11960 Westheimer near S. Kirkwood Rd.

“We appreciate all the kind words of support and the passion the community has shown during this change,” Helm said. “Thank you, and we look forward to many more years of reading and recycling together.”

For more information on Half Price Books, visit hpb.com.