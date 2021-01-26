Elliot Page (l) and Emma Portner
Elliot Page and Emma Portner Say They are Divorcing

Elliot Page (l) and Emma Portner say they will remain close friends. 
By Chloe Melas, CNN

Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced.

The couple announced the decision in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Their split comes three years after Page and Portner announced that they tied the knot in 2018.

Portner, a Broadway Dance Center teacher, and the actor began dating in 2017.

The news comes two months after Page came out as transgender. At the time Portner posted a supportive message on Instagram, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The-CNN-Wire
