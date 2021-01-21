AIDS Foundation Houston Launches Virtual AIDS Memorial Quilt









Since its creation in 1985, sections of the Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt—over 48,000 hand-sewn panels that memorialize those lost to AIDS—have traveled to communities across the country for annual in-person displays. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quilt is now on display in a virtual format for the first time.

The digital showcase, which is available online through March 31, includes eight Houston Quilt panels that were sponsored by AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH). The local advocacy organization has also placed those eight panels on their website to further honor deceased friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

“The AIDS Memorial Quilt allows us to reflect on the past four decades, remembering those who lost their lives and celebrating the numerous organizations and individuals who have led the fight against HIV,” said John Huckaby, CEO of AFH. “We are proud to display panels of the Quilt that tell the story of our community, and we remain dedicated to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Houston.”

Founded in 1982, AHF is Texas’ first AIDS service organization and remains a national leader in HIV/STD programming. The nonprofit works to create a community where HIV is stigma-free and rare by providing services such as prevention education, HIV/STD programming, outreach in Texas prisons, PrEP care, supportive housing, and more.

To view the Houston AIDS Memorial Quilt panels, visit aidshelp.org. Check out the entire Quilt at aidsmemorial.org/virtual-quilt.