Tune Into Tamarie Cooper’s Super Holiday Special









The Catastrophic Theatre has a history of presenting dark and challenging works during the holiday season. Even though times are tough this year, Catastrophic producer and director Tamarie Cooper has decided to bless us all with a digital special called Tamarie Cooper’s Holiday Super Show! that runs December 18 through January 31.

Cooper describes this year’s streaming program as irreverent, sassy, and hilarious. She conceived, directed, choreographed, and costumed the musical along with company member Patrick Reynolds.

While Cooper is Jewish (but not particularly religious), she loves the winter holidays, always has a gorgeous Christmas tree, and enjoys a good cry while watching Jimmy Stewart’s It’s a Wonderful Life when December rolls around every year.

As a nod to her Jewish heritage, she’ll include her original composition “The Latke Song” in the production. “I wrote a Hanukkah song about latke preparation and filmed the whole thing with my dad,” Cooper wrote on Facebook.

The song goes: Hanukkah, how do you spell it? With a C, two Ns or two Ks? We eat fried foods because two Jewish dudes kept the lamp lit for eight days.

Cooper is an LGBTQ fan favorite, having won OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Favorite Local Actress award several times. LGBTQ members of her holiday show’s cast include Kyle Sturdivant, Abraham Zeus Zapata, and Walt Zipprian.

Cooper is co-artistic director and co-founder of The Catastrophic Theatre, which was formed in 2007. The Chicago native graduated from Houston’s High School for the Visual and Performing Arts and helped found Infernal Bridegroom Productions in 1993, along with Houston native and openly gay The Big Bang star Jim Parsons.

As the 23rd installment of Cooper’s annual holiday musical, Tamarie Cooper’s Holiday Super Show! is her second digital show this year, following Tamarie Cooper’s 2020: Quarantine Edition!

What: The Catastrophic Theatre presents Tamarie Cooper’s Holiday Super Show!

When: Streaming December 18 through January 31

Tickets: Pay-what-you-can tickets at matchouston.org or 713-521-4533.

Donate to the nonprofit theater at catastrophictheatre.com.