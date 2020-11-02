November 2020 Horoscope: A Period of Delay









November is a very busy month this year. Mercury goes stationary direct on Election Day, November 3, and this often means a delay in getting election results, as it has in the past. Mercury will be fully direct by November 10. We are still under a period of delay, as Mars is also retrograde and not direct until December 2. We will slowly begin to move forward with new energy as we get into December, although the tensions will remain high through the beginning of the year. We have an eclipse on November 30 in Gemini that can bring light, awareness, and change for Geminis and Sagittarians.

This month is edgy, and will require us to be on our toes. Days of tension are November 1, 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, 15, 17, 19, 22, 27, and 29. Make sure you take time for yourself, especially on these days.

The sun begins the month in Scorpio and eventually enters Sagittarius on the 21st. Mercury begins the month retrograde in Libra and re-enters Scorpio full direct on the 10th. Venus enjoys her journey through Libra, her home sign, and enters Scorpio on the 21st. Mars continues his journey through Aries, while Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto continue to plow the ground in Capricorn. Uranus opens our eyes as she travels through Taurus, and Neptune enjoys floating in her watery sign of Pisces!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19) This continues to be a highly energetic time for you. You are continuing to take life more personally, so you’ll have some sleepless nights and need some exercise to burn off excess energy. It is harder to be patient with the delays you encounter. Relationships can be more volatile, even with good communications. You are reassessing your skills and resources, and exploring new ways to define who you are. Work and career directions are still up in the air, and that’s likely to continue through January. Focus on taking care of current projects, and don’t add anything new until after December 2. You will begin to feel a bit lighter by the end of the month.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20) Creating change, reinventing yourself, and generating greater trust in your relationships is all part of your November. With relationships, this is a great time to get out of town with your partner and rediscover the magic that drew you together. Your partnership needs some attention, and old problems can arise that need to be addressed or your relationship may come to an end. With your work, you are slowly starting to get a better handle on the direction you might take. Work decisions are best delayed until December, but this is an excellent month to analyze your data. New opportunities are opening up on the career front, but they may not be available until midmonth.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21) As the month opens, you are trying to get yourself back on your schedule and the routines that have been out of whack for most of 2020. This is an excellent month to restart any exercise or healthy-eating programs, reorganize your office space and your kitchen pantry, and take care of the projects you have been avoiding. Don’t put yourself in a box by overcommitting. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde through November 10. After that date you can begin to explore new projects and adventures, but it may be best to wait until December 2 before you start anything. Relationship energies get a big boost at the end of the month with the eclipse occurring in your relationship sector. This can help to reinvigorate your current relationship, or open the door to something new!

CANCER (June 22–July 22) The next couple of months will be a big period of change for the Moon Kids. You are definitely rethinking your career choices and directions, but you are holding off on taking action until after December 2. Relationships continue to need time, nurturing, and some upgrading to keep them in line with your path and goals. In the early part of this month, you will want to make your home more comfortable and beautiful. You are also in a more creative period, so take more time for artistic expression or just some time with your kids. They will help loosen you up! Toward the end of the month, you are ready to put your plans into action.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22) Career and home are especially active this month. On your career path, you may feel bored with your current direction unless you find something that excites the passion in you. At home, you are trying to generate some order as you try to adjust to new agendas and schedules. This is a good time to explore new remodeling ideas, but wait until December 2 to start anything. Communication needs to be as clear as possible this month, especially with family and co-workers. Double-check all messages and plans, particularly with the holidays coming up. You are looking for new ways to express your traditions this year, and you may even decide to skip them altogether. Focus on making the holidays fun for you!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Your ability to express yourself clearly continues to improve. This month is very good for writing, working with social media, or promoting your services in a unique way. Despite your adaptability, you can do better by focusing on what satisfies you, rather than always using your energy to support others. Watch your impulse-spending this month—you will be drawn to the shiny and expensive items! Your relationship needs and goals continue to change as you explore new ways to connect with your partner. Relationship energies improve in December, even if you are single. By the end of the month, you are more focused on your home and family. Keep your family-visits schedule very flexible during the holidays so you can change your plans to suit your mood.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23) This continues to be an active and energetic month for you, despite the demands and obligations that you feel you must tend to. Home, family, and traditions are really highlighted this month with Thanksgiving just around the corner. You will miss the traditional gatherings, but you can reinvent that tradition to suit our current crazy environment. Relationships are still very active, but they need attention to make sure they are fun and enjoyable. The problems that arise are old issues that can finally be resolved. This can be a challenge to your partnership, and it could come to an end without a resolution. Finances will have a strong focus this month. You are looking at upgrading your skills with new training, or by shifting your direction toward a new career. You will be better prepared to make these decisions in December.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21) Happy Birthday to the Scorpios, Eagles, and Phoenixes! This is your personal yearly cycle when you get to review what you did last year and set new goals for yourself this year. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, this is an especially introspective time for you. Mercury continues retrograde until November 10, and that should help you become clearer about your ideas. It will be best to wait until December 2 before putting your fence posts in cement. In your partnerships, you are looking for freedom of expression and friendship. This is also a good time to write, promote yourself, and become more involved in social media as a moneymaking outlet. For some of you, this is the time to completely change your career direction or even retire. Spend time focused on you—your pleasures, and what excites you the most!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat, despite the demands that are being placed on you. Finances and the economy have your full attention this month as you work to relieve yourself of debt and other financial obligations. Friends and social support groups are especially important in the early part of the month. Your work environment this month is a bit edgy, as people are impatient and freaked out because of the pandemic and the economy. Focus on projects that you like, rather than just the obligatory ones. You are looking to step away from your usual holiday traditions this month and find a little more inner peace. Your creative energies rebound at the end of the month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) With all of the planets in Capricorn over the last couple of months, you could easily be feeling stuck or just overwhelmed by the decisions you need to make. This gets easier as we get to mid-December. Friends and business-support organizations can be helpful by offering alternative solutions to broaden your options. November may have you on edge as you try to deal with the drama that your family is creating. You want to keep them safe, but you may be trying to do that all by yourself. Relationships are a bit demanding, as you need to focus your energy on yourself and the future. Look to friends for emotional support—a shoulder to lean on, a listening ear, or help with finding more time to focus on you so you’ll feel more appreciated. As the holidays get closer, you will need some time for rest and relaxation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Change, decision making, and redefining your long-term goals are all on the table as we meander through November. You are working on setting better boundaries for yourself and those around you. With work, you are looking to take on a leadership role or possibly start your own business. You definitely need something new to keep your brain active and excited. You will want to wait until after December 2 before you put new plans into action. Relationships also get better by the end of the month. If you are involved, this is a great time to have some time together. If you are single, this is a much better time to meet new people for friendship and long-term relationships after the holidays!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20) This is a month of mixed energies for you. A part of you is ready to step back and retreat as the holiday energy begins to build. But another part of you is looking to the future and what you will be doing next. You are having mixed feelings about the holidays in general, since they seem so far from the idyllic scenes of years gone by. This is a very creative time for you, and it could include writing, teaching, publishing, and getting your ideas out there. You are looking at the previous work you have done as a way to motivate yourself for your future. Watch your spending, as impulse-buying is a big problem during the holidays. Work and career seem clearer toward the end of the month. Relationships are flowing along, but you are setting boundaries about what you will do and what you won’t do. Make sure all communications are clear, and double-check any documents you need to sign.

