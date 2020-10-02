The Christina Wells Concert: Lovely, Loud + Livestreamed on October 11









Christina Wells, the powerhouse vocalist, and Houston native that rocketed to national notoriety as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, has announced a new live-streamed concert for Sunday, October 11 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Live to your living room, The Christina Wells Concert: Lovely, Loud + Livestreamed, promises an evening of sultry grooves, party tunes, and beats to make you move.

Purchase tickets to this event: https://live.christinawells.com

Giving back to the community is a vital aspect of every Christina Wells production, and The Christina Wells Concert is no different.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be distributed between two charities: Montrose Grace Place – a 501(c)(3) shelter for homeless youth of all races, sexual orientations and gender identities; and Center for the Healing of Racism – an organization with a mission to facilitate the healing of racism through education and dialogue in a safe and supportive environment.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pause in-person events, concert-goers are looking for new ways to connect with their favorite artists and fellow fans. Christina Wells and her live band give attendees this exact opportunity with an evening of music, entertainment and engagement. “Sharing my heart through song with you is my calling and my lifeline. I have missed you all so much, and can’t wait to be with you again– virtually!”

More about Christina Wells

Christina Wells is a singer, actress, and an inspirational speaker from Houston. After years of caring for others as a single mother and registered nurse, Christina gained national stardom as a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent. News publications such as USA Today, Forbes, People.com, The Houston Chronicle, and Billboard Magazine all featured her as the performer with a message of positivity while also “blowing the roof off of the Dolby Theater”.

In addition to her various roles in plays and musicals, Christina can be found entertaining and inspiring the world with her powerhouse voice and her heartfelt message of hope and love.