A New Target Opens in Montrose









Forget driving to The Heights or the Galleria area to get your Target fix—Montrose finally has its own edition of the popular franchise at 2075 Westheimer Road.

There will be an official grand opening for the new gayborhood retail store on Sunday, October 25. However, if you want an early look, this Target is already open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to KHOU, the store will be the first small-format Target in Houston. Target’s small-format stores typically range from about 13,000 to 40,000 square feet, and are designed for neighborhoods where a full-size store wouldn’t be able to fit. At 63,000 square feet, the Montrose store is quite a bit larger than other small-format Target stores.

Located at Westheimer and Shepherd in the space once occupied by Randalls supermarket (which closed two years ago), this Target will feature a Starbucks and a CVS pharmacy, and will create 100 jobs.

And if you need another reason to love the store, Target announced earlier this week that it is giving a $200 bonus to its more than 350,000 frontline workers.

For more information about Target locations and hours, visit target.com.