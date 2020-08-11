WhataQueen











To get to know Angelina DM Trailz, look no further than her ubiquitous social-media presence. She is profiled online as a violin-playing queen with a craving for fast-food cuisine. When she’s not haunting the Whataburger drive-through, this Latinx queer artist and activist takes pride in their work with organizations like the Montrose Center, Legacy Community Health, Organización Latina de Trans en Texas, and Casa Anandrea, where they contribute to help fulfill the missions of these organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Drag birthday?

November 5, 2015, at Meteor.

Hometown?

Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Pronouns?

She/he/they, depending on how I’m presenting.

Story behind your name?

I took the last name of the first angel and queen I met, Tyonce’ Moore, and was Angelina D Moore with a silent D. Then I took the last name Trailz from mother K’hem Trailz, and I became Angelina DM Trailz.

Why did you take up the violin?

When I started going through puberty, I knew that my voice was going to change, and I didn’t like that. When I was given the option of taking up an instrument in school, I chose the violin because it had a big range, and it was going to be my second voice from then on.

Go-to songs on the violin?

“Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, and “I Will Always Love You” in the style of Whitney Houston.

How did your singing career start?

I started singing when I was five years old, and I’ve incorporated it into my [other] careers—from singing for parties to musical theater, and now drag.

What is it about drag that interests you?

I saw that it incorporated a lot of the things I liked: performance, fashion, character. I wanted to be a star, but also somewhat protect my real self.

Describe your drag persona.

Versatile. Extra. Unapologetic.

What do you do when you’re not in drag?

I’m usually on social media planning my next move, or I’m on the computer Photoshopping, video editing, or graphic-designing. And having a fun time with my drag daughters and friends at the Hauz Of Trailz.

Why the Whataburger obsession?

Why not? It’s 24 hours, and they have great in-app rewards. I love the #13 chicken strips with WhataSauce and half-sweet-half-unsweetened tea. Don’t forget to check if they gave you toast, and remember to always WhataSize it. And they now deliver!

Favorite way(s) to be a patron of the arts?

Go to a show, and if you like it, tell your friends and post about it on social media. Donate to the organizations if you can.

Any favorite arts organizations?

Houston Arts Alliance. Pride Houston has also been incredibly supportive.

Best live concert you’ve ever attended?

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Ball concert in 2013.

Favorite Spanish-speaking artist to perform to?

Top four: Selena, Thalía, Gloria Trevi, Shakira.

Favorite Mexican tradition?

Day of the Dead. I remember going to the cemeteries in Mexico and paying homage to our loved ones. It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve experienced.

Ultimate goals for Angelina?

Travel the world with my talents, and then teach about my experiences.

How have you adjusted your performances to the pandemic?

I switched to online performances. I’ve hosted Zoom parties, made special video performances for online shows, and even started a delivery drag show where I come to people’s driveways and do a performance or two.

When we’re not social-distancing, where can people see you perform?

Bar Boheme on Sundays for Drag Brunch or Drag Bingo Bash, Wednesdays at JR’s Bar & Grill for the cast of Millennial Dolls.

Follow Angelina on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat @iamqueenangelina.