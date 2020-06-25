Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

UPDATE: Pride Houston Cancels March, Rally to be Livestreamed

Event shifts format due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta Follow on Twitter Send an email June 25, 2020
It Started With A Riot!, Pride Houston’s 2020 equality march and rally, has shifted its format due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Harris County. 

The march, which was set to occur at Discovery Green and Houston City Hall on Saturday, June 27,  has been canceled, according to a June 25 press release. The rally has moved online and will be streamed at noon on Pride Houston’s website and Facebook page. 

“Given the rapid rise of recent infection and hospitalization in Texas, and in consultation with various health providers and the City of Houston we have agreed to host a virtual rally and to forgo a formal march,” Pride Houston said. 

The It Started With A Riot! rally, which is intended to address systematic bias and racism, was organized in collaboration with Black Lives Matter Houston, and will feature speakers, performers and special guests. 

Transgender activist Krista De La Rosa will emcee the event, and speakers include civil-rights activist and BLMHOU founder Ashton P. Woods, BLMHOU lead organizer Kandice Webber, 2020 Pride Grand Marshal Austin D. Williams, and Black Transwomen Inc.’s executive director Diamond Stylz

Special guests include Congressman Al Green, and performers include artist Bird the Songstress and drag performer Angelina DM Trailz

“We implore all of you to join us virtually and share your voice with It Started With A Riot!” Pride Houston said.

OutSmart will continue to update its website with the latest Pride Houston news. You can also keep up with Pride Houston online at pridehouston.org.

