Dominique Harris
Pride 2020

Supporting Her Sisters

LGBTQ ally Dominique Harris works to uplift women of color.

Marene Gustin Marene Gustin Send an email June 4, 2020
17 2 minutes read
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Dominique Harris serves as chair for Save Our Sisters United Inc., a resource organization for transgender women of color.

Thirty-four-year-old Dominique Harris has long been an ally to the community.

“Growing up, I had an aunt who was married, but then she came out as gay,” says the business consultant. “And I don’t think she got the support she needed. I also had a friend in high school who was gay, and [he] got bullied a lot. I just never understood that. I never understood why. I don’t think anyone should have to lie about who they really are.”

Growing up as an Army brat, Harris moved a lot. Her grandparents were also veterans, and they (along with her mother) wound up in Texas. In 2009, Harris relocated from the East Coast to Sugar Land. She got her master’s degree in business, and now works as a consultant helping start-ups and reopened companies with human-resources plans while creatively navigating the “new normal” of pandemic life.  

But she has another venture that she’s even more passionate about. 

“I met Atlantis Narcisse at a social event at the Montrose Center,” Harris, a Black woman, recalls. “She was a kindred spirit. We were both so involved with helping women, particularly trans women and women of color. She already had the basic premise [for what would become] Saving Our Sisters United, Inc. (SOSU), so we worked on a business plan and in 2016 created the nonprofit. SOSU is about trying to provide safety and resources to women in need. We hold events for these women where they feel safe and can network and know that they are not alone. It’s funny, but when you put women of color and transgender women in the same room and they start talking, you find out they go through very similar things. They face the same issues, and you realize we are all similar.”

SOSU tries to hold events monthly, and more recently they’ve been focused on health and mental-health issues. Last month, they raised funds for the Montrose Center’s COVID-19 relief fund. As the largest LGBTQ resource center in Houston, the Montrose Center was at the forefront of raising money for LGBTQ victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Center is now using that same model to help during the pandemic. 

SOSU posted to its Facebook page, “The Trans community already struggles regularly with employment, lack of resources, lack of support, and lack of protection under normal circumstances. Therefore, we know undoubtedly this demographic is especially vulnerable, specifically in regard to economic and health hardships. This is particularly true for the many individuals who work in industries that have been highly impacted by the pandemic, such as entertainers and the self-employed.”

Harris does so much to support the LGBTQ community, and she’s fervent about her work.

“For me, Pride is important because so many of my friends are LGBTQ, and I enjoy seeing them safe and having fun,” she explains. “I wish it could be like this all of the time.”

Although Pride Houston had to postpone the parade and festival this year, Executive Director Lo Roberts hopes the organization can host smaller online events this summer.

“Last year I was out of town for the parade, and Atlantis and I only went to one event. But I’ve been to parades in Washington, DC and California, and I just love them. So whatever parties or events Pride Houston is doing, I’ll definitely be there!” 

For more information on Save Our Sisters United, Inc., see https://www.facebook.com/saveoursistersunited/. For up-to-date Pride Houston event information, see pridehouston.org.

Comments

Show More
Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin has written about Texas culture, food, fashion, the arts, and Lone Star politics and crime for television, magazines, the web and newspapers nationwide, and worked in Houston politics for six years. Her freelance work has appeared in the Austin Chronicle, Austin-American Statesman, Houston Chronicle, Houston Press, Texas Monthly, Dance International, Dance Magazine, the Advocate, Prime Living, InTown magazine, OutSmart magazine and web sites CultureMap Houston and Austin, Eater Houston and Gayot.com, among others.

Related Articles

Photo of A Tale of Gay Bookstores Past

A Tale of Gay Bookstores Past

June 4, 2020
Photo of Texas Pride Organizations Regroup

Texas Pride Organizations Regroup

June 2, 2020
Photo of Rekindling Pride’s Activist Spirit

Rekindling Pride’s Activist Spirit

June 2, 2020
Photo of Queer and Chicanx for Life

Queer and Chicanx for Life

June 2, 2020
Back to top button
Close