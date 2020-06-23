Houston Activists Flaunt their Pride 2020 Gear









Pride Houston’s 2020 celebration—a June 27 march for racial equality at City Hall—is just days away. Do you plan on making a fashion statement? If you’re still in need of LGBTQ-themed garb, be sure to check out these designs by these Houston activists.

Editor’s note: Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in Harris County, Pride Houston advises anyone who has been exposed to the virus or feels symptomatic to get tested for COVID-19 before attending their 2020 LGBTQ celebration. Those unable to attend can watch the event via live-stream. Those who choose to attend should follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks, washing their hands often, and practicing social distancing.

The Next Generation Project



Dedicated to providing self care and mental health resources to transgender people of color, this Houston-based organization is selling Black Trans Lives Matter t-shirts for $28.69 (the price is a tribute to June 28, 1969, the date Marsha P. Johnson is credited for kicking off the Stonewall Riots in New York City). The double-sided t-shirts are uni-sex and come in four colors: pink, purple, tan, and blue.

For more information on how to purchase the Next Generation Project’s Black Trans Lives Matter t-shirts, go here.

Hyphen Boutique

This LGBTQ-owned Houston clothing brand recently debuted a stunning Pride 2020 collection. The line features a multitude of polo shirts featuring a rainbow design ($38), along with a rainbow-striped sweatshirt ($48) and matching joggers ($46). Hats embroidered the words “Pride” and “Proud” in rainbow text are also for sale for $22.

For more information on Hyphen Boutique’s Pride 2020 collection, visit hyphenboutique.com/collections/pride.

Capsule Bag

This Texas-based lifestyle brand is selling Houston Pride-themed t-shirts for $35. These designs come in the colors mineral wash or black, and feature the words “montrose” and “remüv hate” in rainbow-colored text. Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of these shirts will benefit the Montrose Center, Houston’s LGBTQ resource center.

For more information on Capsule Bag’s Houston Pride-themed t-shirts visit capsulebag.com/collections/capsule-t-shirts.

Porvida Tienda

Queer Chicana designer Erika Lopez is the founder of this Houston clothing brand, which currently has LGBTQ-themed pins available for $13. And, after the June 27 celebration, Porvida will be selling merch at Out of the Closet Thrift Store from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Adelante!, a National HIV Testing Day event presented by Latino Outreach and Understanding Division (LOUD).

For more information on Porvida Tienda, visit por vida.tienda.

Transform Houston

This local nonprofit committed to improving the lives and legal protections of LGBTQ Houstonians is selling t-shirts featuring images of trans activists, including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, and Houston’s own Monica Roberts, for $25. The shirts come in multiple colors, and all proceeds benefit the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) and Black Transwomen Inc.

To purchase Transform Houston’s t-shirts, visit tinyurl.com/yd9zw8xg.

Mysterious by NPN

Gay Houston designer Nicholas Phat Nguyen recently dropped a Pride 2020 collection featuring two LGBTQ-themed t-shirts for $35. The shirts are unisex, and feature a Rainbow Queen Bee design or Rainbow Mysterious design. Profits will go to the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth program.

For more information on Nicholas Phat Nguyen’s Pride 2020 collection, visit tinyurl.com/y747583u.

If you know of any local brands selling Pride-clothing, send an email to [email protected].