The Woodlands Cancels its Third Annual Pride Festival









By Lillian Hoang and Lourdes Zavaleta

The Woodlands Pride organization has decided to cancel its 2020 festival due to COVID-19.

The third annual LGBTQ event, which was set to occur at Town Green Park on September 26, has been called off due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, according to a May 28 press release from The Woodlands Pride.

“In times of uncertainty, we, like many organizations, place safety and security above all else,” the nonprofit said.

The unpredictability surrounding permits and CDC guidelines also convinced The Woodlands Pride to cancel, CEO Jason Rocha told OutSmart.

“We trust that everyone will understand the changes, even though it may be accompanied with sadness,” Rocha noted. “Regardless, the spirit of Pride is bigger than any single event. We’d love to hear from you—we want to let you know that we are here with you during this very unique time.”

Rocha said his team is currently in the process of evaluating how it will continue to express its support for The Woodlands’ queer community this year. The nonprofit has decided to bring back its Together With Pride social-media campaign, which features personal stories of the local LGBTQ community on its Facebook. The Woodlands Pride is also considering hosting virtual or smaller ticketed events in the fall.

“Pending CDC and local government recommendations, we’re planning to bring Pride to The Woodlands area this fall in some capacity,” the organization said. “Whether that is a virtual Pride or small events, we will celebrate queer history and the achievements of our community.”

OutSmart will continue to update its website with the latest news from The Woodlands Pride. For more information on The Woodlands Pride, visit thewoodlandstxpride.org.