Pride Issue: June 2020

Pride isn’t just a festival. It is a symbol of freedom, equality, and protest. It’s a chance for the LGBTQ community and our allies to come together to celebrate our civil rights victories so that we can continue fighting for the movement. 

With quarantine restrictions still in place, and summer LGBTQ celebrations being postponed and canceled across the nation, our community is longing for support. For that reason, showing our Pride this season is more important than ever. 

OutSmart is celebrating Pride Month this June by publishing our annual Pride issue. The June 2020 edition will feature stories on LGBTQ Houston history and current events, leading LGBTQ reporters, a Pride shopping guide, and a lookback at the milestone event that started it all—the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City. 

We invite you to celebrate with us and join us in our mission to provide Houstonians with the latest LGBTQ news and event coverage. Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈


Advertising Deadline: May 15

 

 

For more information: 713.520.7237 ext. 710
[email protected]

Greg Jeu

Greg Jeu

Greg Jeu is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of OutSmart Magazine.

