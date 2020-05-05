Donate to these LGBTQ Houston COVID-19 Disaster Funds on #GivingTuesdayNow









GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement that urges folks to donate to nonprofit organizations on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is back with a new international day of philanthropy called #GivingTuesdayNow.

Today’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign is a response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GivingTuesday’s website. One of the best ways to get involved in this global day of unity is by donating on #GivingTuesdayNow to assist the Houston organizations listed below.

OutSmart has created this roundup of Houston’s LGBTQ assistance funds that are seeking donations to help those affected by COVID-19. Check back to this website, as this post will continue to be updated with fundraiser information.

COVID-19 Response & Relief by the Montrose Center

The Montrose Center, Houston’s largest LGBTQ resource center, has created a COVID-19 fund that offers direct assistance to its clients in need of rent relief, meals, clothing, basic necessities, and more.

In honor of #GivingTuesdayNow, an anonymous donor has agreed to match all Montrose Center donations up to $10,000. For more information or to donate, go here.

Save Our Sisters COVID-19 Disaster Relief Assistance

Save Our Sisters United, Inc., a Houston-based support organization for transgender women of color, is offering direct financial assistance to transgender women of color in the Houston area through its COVID-19 relief fund. For more information or to donate, go here.

TENT’s Community Emergency Relief Fund

The Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), a Texas-wide organization dedicated to furthering gender-diverse equality, has created a relief fund for trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse individuals in Texas who are facing increased financial hardship due to COVID-19. For more information or to donate, go here.

Houston Crisis LGBTQI Latinx COVID-19

Casa Anandrea, a Houston shelter for trans people, and OLTT, an organization for trans Latinas in Texas, have created a COVID-19 fund that will directly benefit their clients. Funds raised will go to feeding, sheltering, and giving cash to Houston’s trans Latinx community. For more information or to donate, go here.

Montrose Grace Place Emergency Response

Montrose Grace Place (MGP), a drop-in shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth, is raising funds so it can continue to feed, clothe, and provide a sense of community to homeless youth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information or to donate, go here.

HTX COVID-19 Fund for Trans QTIPOC

Trans Love, a COVID-19 relief fund, is raising cash for queer, trans, and intersex people of color in Houston. For more information or to donate, go here.