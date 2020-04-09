Chloe Crawford Ross (l), Reign LaRue, and Luna of the Lillies
Houston Drag Artists Go Viral with “Makeup Brush Challenge”

Entertainers showcase themselves in and out of face.

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta April 9, 2020
692 1 minute read
Local entertainers are breaking the internet with a version of TikTok’s latest makeup trend.

Thirteen Space City drag performers participated in the app’s popular “Makeup Brush Challenge.” A compilation of the artists’ videos—which showcase themselves before and after getting into drag—was posted to Facebook by queen Chloe Crawford Ross on April 6.   

The video has since been a hit online, garnering over 700 shares, 600 likes, and 20,000 views. “Some of my good friends from Houston and I got together separately and did the makeup brush challenge,” Crawford posted on Facebook. “We did it for fun. I think we did a good job.”  

Watch Crawford’s video below.

The “Makeup Brush Challenge,” also known as the “Don’t Rush Challenge” was created by Toluwalase Asolo, who tweeted a clip on March 22. The video featured Asolo and her friends showcasing their natural beauty one-by-one with no makeup, brushing the camera to reveal themselves in full glam, and then passing the same brush to the next participant. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, each of Asolo’s friends filmed their videos in their respective dorms while social-distancing. The Houston performers did the same for their video.

Don’t forget to support your local entertainers! Instagram handles for the Houston drag performers featured in the “Makeup Brush Challenge” video are listed below in order of appearance. 

Chloe Crawford Ross – @chloecrawfordross

Reign Larue – @reignlarue

Blackberri – @theblackberri

Luna of the Lillies – @lunaofthelillies

Vitamin B – @vitaminbqueen

Hugh Dandy – @hugh_dandy

Violet S’Arbleu – @violetwithav

Laisha LaRue – @laisha_larue

Roofie DuBois – @roofiedubois 

Athena Sapphire – @athena_sapphiree 

Adriana LaRue – @adrianaxox2

Iris Seymore – @iris.seymour 

Chloe Knox – @chloeeknox

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta is the managing editor of OutSmart magazine.

