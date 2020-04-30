Queer Things to Do While Social Distancing this Weekend









Thursday, April 30

Pride 2020 Kickoff

At 6 p.m., join Pride Houston on Facebook Live for it’s 2020 LGBTQ celebration kickoff. Get ready for the organization’s #Divercity themed event with announcements about this year’s Pride headliners, grand marshals, and more.

Steak Dinners To-Go at Pearl

Between 6 and 7 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston offers steak dinners to-go. Plates are $20, and come with steak, potatoes, and salad. To pre-order, message the bar’s owner, Julie Mabry.

Live Violin Session

At 7 p.m., Houston drag performer Angelina DM Trailz performs a digital violin session on Instagram and Facebook Live. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Angelina and other drag performers who have been forced to shift to online platforms.

Abundantly Queer: STOO’s Big @$$ Birthday Bash

At 9 p.m., Houston artists Space Kiddettes and STOO host a virtual edition of their monthly LGBTQ artist showcase via Zoom. This month’s showcase celebrates STOO’s birthday, and features performances by Angelina DM Trailz, Blackberri, Hank Honey, Roxxy Haze, and BECK. A code for the Zoom show will be available on all of the performer’s social media accounts.

Friday, May 1 — Sunday, May 3

Common Field – Convening Online 2020

Common Field—a national network of experimental, independent, visual arts organizations, and organizers—hosts Convening, an online event that discusses the issues of justice, access, and survival in the arts. On Friday at 1 p.m., Houston drag artist Angelina DM Trailz participates in Common Field’s Beyond the Binaries Virtual Brunch on Zoom.

Meta Gayme

Join Houston drag performer Carmina Vavra for a video game stream on Twitch at 9 p.m. She’ll be playing fan favorites, such as Overwatch, Injustice, Kingdom Hearts, and more. You can also virtually play alongside Vavra, as she’ll be using Jackbox party packs that allow you to compete with her via your smartphone. Tune into the show at twitch.tv/carminavavra.

Drive-In Drag Show

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Hamburger Mary’s Houston hosts a drive-in drag show in its parking lot. The event features first-come-first-serve parking, and you can order food and drinks from the safety of your car.

Tony’s Corner Pocket Shows

At 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Tony’s Corner Pocket is staging shows in their parking lot. Enjoy burgers and drinks from the safety of your car. All proceeds will benefit the bar’s employee assistance fund.

Drag Queen Show Delivery

At 2 p.m., drag performer Angelina DM Trailz participates in a drag queen delivery show on Facebook Live.