Queer Things to Do at Home This Weekend: April 16-20, 2020









Thursday, April 16

Remote Advocacy: 3 Ways to Organize

Equality Texas teaches us tangible ways to remain active in the fight for LGBTQ rights while social distancing. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Zoom event is free and you must first register online here.

Apply for this University of Houston LGBTQ Scholarship

The deadline to apply for the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association’s 2020-2021 scholarship is Friday, April 17. For more information, go here.

Virtual Bingo Bash

DRAGgie land 2020 contestant and Houston drag queen Vitamin B hosts a digital Bingo game at 7 p.m. Winners will receive a prize. If you’d like to participate, RSVP online at tx.ag/QyRT6pt.

Friday, April 17

Online Transgender 101

The UH LGBTQ Resource Center hosts a workshop to discuss transgender terms, issues, and identities. Participants will gain a better understanding of the experiences and needs of the trans community on campus in order to cultivate a culture of trans inclusion. To register for the 1 p.m. Zoom meeting, go here.

Transparency: Mental Health & Resource Navigation

The Mahogany Project presents its third annual Transparency event online at 7 p.m. Moderated by LGBTQ activist Crimson Jordan, Transparency highlights the importance and need for increased services and engagement with trans and gender non-conforming folks in Houston. Tune into the event on The Mahogany Project’s Facebook page.

LIVE Home Drag Show

Space City queen Angelina DM Trailz celebrates her birthday week by sharing her drag talents online. Beginning at 9 p.m., Trailz goes live, and her performance includes a merch giveaway.

Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show

Dragula Season 2 winner Biqtch Puddin’ presents this virtual drag set on Twitch at 9 p.m. The entertainers come from across the country and range from local to national stars. Don’t miss performances by Chad Michaels, Landon Cider, and Houston’s own Blackberri. Tune in at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin.

Meta Gayme

Join Houston drag performer Carmina Vavra for a video game stream on Twitch at 9 p.m. She’ll be playing fan favorites, such as Overwatch, Injustice, Kingdom Hearts, and more. You can also virtually play alongside Vavra, as she’ll be using Jackbox party packs that allow you to compete with her via your smartphone. Tune into the show a twitch.tv/carminavavra.

Saturday, April 18

Watch these LGBTQ TV Shows

Did you finish marathon-viewing Tiger King and wonder, “will any show ever be as queer and entertaining as this one?” Well, the answer to that question is yes. OutSmart took a deep dive into LGBTQ television history and hand-picked 12 of the best shows you’ve probably never heard of. Check out our list here.

Read Works from the National Poetry Month 2020 Reading List

April is National Poetry Month, and LGBTQ readers are fortunate to have an exceptional selection of titles to choose from this year. Read one or read them all—you won’t be disappointed. Check out our list here.

Sunday, April 19

Sunday Funday Virtual Drag Show

Pour yourself a mimosa and tune into this virtual brunch event. The babes of Boheme bring their Sunday show to the bar’s Facebook page at noon. Performers include Cyn City, Chloe Knox, Angelina DM Trailz, Chloe Crawford Ross, and a soundtrack by DJ Athenz.



Make Calls to LGBTQ Seniors

Join SAGEConnect Advocacy & Services for LGBT Elders as the organization matches seniors with community members and allies who want to connect during the pandemic.

Social distancing has eliminated in-person group interaction for many, so SAGEConnect is working to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing for queer folks. Register to take or make calls online here, or by calling 929-484-4160.

Monday, April 20





Houston Online Drag Show

Space City drag performers Vitamin B and Reign present a digital drag set at 9 p.m. The show features over a dozen local stars, including Chloe Knox, Athena Sapphire, Barbara Coa, and more. Learn more by following the hosts on Facebook.