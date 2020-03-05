Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 5–8, 2020









Thursday, March 5

Adult GAYme Night

Adulting has never been more fun than at Pearl Bar’s GAYme night. Starting at 5 p.m., enjoy cocktails, board games, small talk, and more.

Gender-Inclusive Restroom Discussion at Rice

As a result of student efforts, all-gender restrooms can be found at various Rice buildings. At 5:30 p.m., go to the Rice Queer Resource Center and discuss expanding the presence of all-gender restrooms across the campus.

Smoke Break

Visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show that begins at 10 p.m. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “Enchanted Garden” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, and Moist Lizard.

Friday, March 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

Watch new episodes of Drag Race Season 12 every Friday at ReBar. Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy special drinks and guest performers (many of whom are Drag Race alum).

Resight

El Rincon Social presents “Resight,” an art show featuring the work of eight contemporary artists from Black, Latino, Caribbean, and LGBTQ backgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Moonlight Screening and Panel Discussion

PFLAG Beaumont hosts a watch party for the Oscar award-winning movie Moonlight at Lamar University at 6:30 p.m. After the screening, participate in a panel discussion of the film by QTPoC founder Larneka Lavalais, Ian Haddock, and Andre Favors.

RAM Party – Houston

New York’s Gear/Fetish Party “RAM” visits Houston’s ReBar and kicks off a night of partying at 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best leather, rubber, jockstraps, singlets or sports gear.

Saturday, March 7

Houston Pride LGBTQ Volunteer Fair

Go to the Montrose Center at 11 a.m. and visit with many of Houston’s top LGBTQIA+ nonprofits and organizations looking for new volunteers to help shape the community and future.

Drag Diva Brunch: COUNTRY QUEENS!

Local drag performers take over House of Blues at 10 a.m. to perform country’s biggest hits while attendees dig into the Saturday brunch specials.

Too Soon!

Go to The Secret Group at 9 p.m. for HTX Comedy’s Too Soon! Hosted by openly queer comedian Kari Burt, the comedy show features jokes about current events, politics, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Burt.

Family Gathering Cookout

Join Gender Infinity at Resurrection Metropolitan Church at 1 p.m. for food, fun family activities, while learning more about the organization and their volunteer opportunities. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Gender Infinity’s new executive director, Andrea Segovia.

Sunday, March 8

Bears Out For Brunch

Join the Houston Bears at Hamburger Mary’s for a special Sunday brunch at 12 p.m.

International Women’s Day Festival

Enjoy a day full of festivities at the George R. Brown Convention Center at 10 a.m. and celebrate International Women’s Day Houston! (#IWDHTX).

Crawfish Boil Sundays

Go to Pearl Bar at 3 p.m. for a crawfish boil, and take advantage of their all-day happy hour special.

Space City Sisters 1st Annual Spring Break Chili Cook Off

Join Space City Sisters, Houston’s own Drag Queen Nuns, at Buddy’s at 1 p.m. to try the competing chilis and support the Sisters’ mission of promoting diversity, safer sex, and universal join within the LGBTQ community.