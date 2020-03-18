Queer Things to Do at Home This Weekend









Social distancing doesn’t mean this weekend has to be spent without OutSmart’s weekly round-up of Queer Things to Do. We’ve compiled a list of just some of the best available LGBTQ content you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Things to Watch

Kings of Houston Live Stream

Wednesday at 9 p.m. — The Kings of Houston, a local drag king group, performs their regular Wednesday show on Instagram. Tune in here, and donate to the cast on Venmo (@IanLarive), Paypal ([email protected]), Cashapp ($IanTownsley), or Facebook Pay (Ian Syder-Blake).

Smoke Break: Quarantine

Thursday at 10 p.m. — The Smoke Break cast performs a virtual variety-talk show filled with fun segments and performances. Catch the performance at twitch.tv/smokebreak_htx, and send donations to the performers on Venmo at @smokebreak-htx.

Alley Theater Presents: 1984

The much anticipated Alley Theater play adapted from the classic George Orwell dystopian novel will now be available to view online with a purchase of a virtual ticket (or their regular ticket for patrons who’d purchased theirs beforehand).

The Birdcage

Almost 25 years after its release, this film remains not only a laugh riot, but also incredibly topical and relevant with its social commentary. It is available for free on Youtube.

Booksmart

Criminally underrated, this Olivia Wilde directed, irreverent queer teen comedy will make you laugh and reminisce on your high school years. The movie is streaming now on Hulu.

Kumu Hina

Polynesian activist, teacher, and politician, Hina Wong-Kalu’s story is intimately captured in this indie documentary that explores the decolonization of the polynesian third gender: Mahu. The documentary is available to stream for Amazon prime members and for purchase or rent on the same site.

Things to Read

Red White and Royal Blue

Winner of the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Romance Novel, Casey McQuiston’s debut novel provides the perfect solution for all your escapism needs with political intrigue, international travels, and a lot of queer romance. It is available for purchase on most book retailers, and our local Brazos Bookstore (which is currently taking online orders).

Check, Please!

Houston native and Austin transplant, Ngozi Ukazu, writes and illustrates this romantic comedy-esque webcomic about attending university, and enjoying hockey, baking, and queer love. The whole comic is available to read online for free.

Things to Listen to

The Bright Sessions

If you’re itching for something new to binge, this sci-fi podcast features a large cast of LGBTQ+ characters and a supernatural plot that unravels in many unexpected ways. All episodes available for free on their website and on most podcasting platforms.

Marsha’s Plate Podcast

Three transgender people of color—Diamond Stylz, Mia Mix, and Zahir Ray—explore topics including gender, politics, and current events through a Black trans feminist lens. Their weekly episodes are available for free on all streaming platforms.

Things to Keep You Busy

Blood, Sweat, and Tears

Thursday at 7 p.m. — The queer Houston duo Space Kiddettes host an online exercise session that will get you moving and working out your mental health. Tune in on Instagram and Facebook.

Queer Loteria

Mexican artist Felix D’Eon reinterpreted the classic Latinx board game Loteria with an entirely new LGBTQ+ game set, now for sale on his Etsy page!

Virtual Museum Tours

Get your cultural fill with the virtual tours from some of the best and biggest museum’s from around the globe. All virtual tours available for free on Google or through their respective websites.