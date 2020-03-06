Check Out This Super Queer Coronavirus Prevention AD









As coronavirus fears continue to spread, those who are immunocompromised, such as HIV-positive adults, may feel they’re at greater risk.

Fortunately, Austin’s Kind Clinic, the largest sexual health and wellness provider in Central Texas, is sharing COVID-19 prevention tips via queer-specific graphics.

“Wash your hands like you’re scrubbing the lube off after sex, for at least 20 seconds,” the Kind Clinic poster reads. “No mask for masc, or whatever you call yourself. A mask is not effective. Leave those for our providers, bruh.”

Check out Kind Clinic’s prevention ad—drag queen included—below.

Nervous about having to lip-sync for your life against Miss Corona? Read the Kind Clinic’s latest blog post regarding the virus.

For more information about the Kind Clinic, visit kindclinic.org.