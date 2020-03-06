Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

Check Out This Super Queer Coronavirus Prevention AD

#ByeCorona!

Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes Zavaleta March 6, 2020
148 Less than a minute
  • 43
  •  
  •  
  •  

As coronavirus fears continue to spread, those who are immunocompromised, such as HIV-positive adults, may feel they’re at greater risk. 

Fortunately, Austin’s Kind Clinic, the largest sexual health and wellness provider in Central Texas, is sharing COVID-19 prevention tips via queer-specific graphics. 

“Wash your hands like you’re scrubbing the lube off after sex, for at least 20 seconds,” the Kind Clinic poster reads. “No mask for masc, or whatever you call yourself. A mask is not effective. Leave those for our providers, bruh.” 

Check out Kind Clinic’s prevention ad—drag queen included—below.

Nervous about having to lip-sync for your life against Miss Corona? Read the Kind Clinic’s latest blog post regarding the virus. 

For more information about the Kind Clinic, visit kindclinic.org.

Comments

Show More
Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta is the managing editor of OutSmart magazine.

Related Articles

A Message to Former Congressman Aaron Schock

March 5, 2020

Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 5–8, 2020

March 5, 2020

Reza Nouri’s American Dream

March 3, 2020

The Wheel Deal

March 2, 2020
Back to top button