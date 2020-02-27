Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Feb. 27–Mar. 1, 2020









Thursday, February 27

LAMBDA’s February Happy Hour

Join Lambda NextGen Houston at La Grange at 6 p.m. to connect, socialize, and network with other LGBTQ+ professionals.

Be That Unicorn Houston Book Launch

Local author and longtime OutSmart contributor, Jenny Block celebrates the release of her new book, Be That Unicorn, at ReBar Houston at 6 p.m. The event features a book signing, bites, drinks, and fun giveaways.

[email protected]: Once On This Island

Theater Under The Stars invites LGBTQ+ musical fans to a post-show party starting at 7 p.m. Following a showing of Once On This Island, enjoy free bites, drink specials and live music, and hosted by the Broadway Beauty of Texas, Regina Blake-DuBois.

Abundantly Queer! Black Hearts: A Night of Black Love Songs

Houston artists Space Kiddettes and Stoo host Abundantly Queer, a monthly LGBTQ performer showcase, at Pearl Bar Houston at 9 p.m. This month’s showcase is a celebration of Black History Month and Valentine’s day with featured performances, themed games, and the ever-present specialty drinks.

Double Trouble Thursdays

Join your hosts Lady B & Ondi at ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. for a night of sickening performances. This week’s Double Trouble features guest performances by Chloe Knox, Lexus Chandelier, and Monika Adams.

Friday, February 28

ReFresh Fridays

Join DJ Melle Mel at 9 p.m. at ReBar for the best music and videos from your past to now.

Aiden Zhane at ReBar

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 star Aiden Zhane visits ReBar Houston for the premier of the show’s latest season. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event features a performance by Zhane.

Saturday, February 29

Houston Roller Derby’s Harry Potter House Cup

Catch the second annual Harry Potter-themed one-day tournament hosted at the Houston Roller Derby. Kicking off at 2 p.m., the event is BYOB and dog friendly, with tickets available for purchase online.

Spring 2020 Opening Ceremonies

The Montrose Softball League Association kicks off their spring season at Pearl Bar at 3 p.m.

Bearracuda Houston Launch Party: LUEY Weekend!

Come to Ripcord Houston at 9 p.m. and take part in Bearracuda, a San Francisco-based bear dance party and the most prolific gay dance event in the U.S.

Concurso Miss Tomboy 2020

Find out who will be crowned this year’s Miss Tomboy at Alberto’s Reception Hall at 9 p.m.

Dark Side Black Light Party

Houston Leather Pride hosts this sci-fi and bear themed glow party at Eagle Houston starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

AIDS Walk Houston 2020

Join the AIDS Foundation in taking the next step in Ending The HIV Epidemic at Sam Houston park at 12 p.m. Stick around afterward the event for a post-walk Happy Hour.

Pride Market

Every first Sunday of the month at 3 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts Pride Market, an event for LGBTQ vendors to showcase and sell their work. Attendees must be over 21, and the market features food, clothes, art, and more.

Diamantes – A Latin Drag Revue

Hosted by Aria Crawford, this night at ReBar begins at 10 p.m. and is full of fun drag performances and DJ spotlights. Special guests include Miss Gay Texas America Edna Anderson, as-well-as Miss Gay Louisiana USofA At Large Mistress Isabelle Brooks.