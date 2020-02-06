Behind the Bar: February 2020









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: “Snaquiri” —Plantation Pineapple Rum, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Like a big daquiri, only in a snack-sized shot!

Favorite to drink: “White Tea Shot”—vodka, peach schnapps, and sweet and sour mix.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Voodoo Queen on the East Side, or Warren’s Inn.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

Groups that pay individually. Have one person pay and get the group to pay that person by Venmo!

What are you best known for?

My personality, for sure.

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Best holiday is Christmas—everyone is happy, but even if you are alone you can feel good at the bar!

Worst holiday to work is New Year’s Eve—it’s amateur night and everyone is rushing for a shot at 11:45!

Biggest tip from one customer?

I got a $500 tip from a customer on Christmas once.

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The regulars that were customers in a bar that has changed management. They have a certain expectation level that might be changing, and they don’t care for that!

If you weren’t a bartender…what career would you choose?

I was an oil & gas trader, and also in HR and development.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

It’s cool working for a great owner and wanting to

do an amazing job for the ownership. And, it is great to be back serving

MY community.

