







Happy New Year, and welcome to a new decade—the 2020s! It’s going to be interesting to see how this year, and eventually the decade, gets recorded in the history books.

The one day I’m breathlessly anticipating this year is November 3, 2020. In case you’re wondering, that’s Election Day—the day I pray we kick Dolt 45 to the curb and make him an impeached one-term president. If you aren’t registered to vote, now is the time to make that happen. You have until October to do it. Make it happen. The human rights and democracy you save may be your own.

This one I’ll be getting 2020 started the same way I closed out the 2010s, by getting another award for my 20- plus years of work to advance the human rights of transgender Americans.

When the Creating Change Conference kicks off in Dallas on January 15, I’ll be in the house to receive the Susan J. Hyde Award for Longevity in the Movement at the opening plenary for #CC20. Already working on my speech for it.

I’m also looking forward to the ninth annual Black Trans Advocacy Conference in Dallas. It starts the day after my birthday and runs from May 5–10. So that will be my extended birthday week, and I’m looking forward to seeing my trans fam around the country coming to Dallas.