Pigments for a Purpose









Whether she’s mixing pigments for clients or perfecting another ideal shade for her lipstick line, Houston native Amoré Monét has come a long way since a friend asked her to apply makeup while sitting in her car.

“An old friend of mine asked me to do her makeup while we were sitting in a parking lot one day,” she recalls. “I am pretty sure I actually laughed at her for thinking I could do makeup, but it turned out really great. I will never forget that moment. Blues, greens, and purples—but only on one eye! After that, I never looked back. I was on a path to discovering makeup.”

During her ten years as a professional makeup artist and hairstylist in Houston, Monét has appeared in Runway Houston shows as well as on A&E and in Playboy magazine.

She chose to spotlight lipsticks in her recently launched makeup line (including colors such as “Flesh” and “Sangria”) because of their general appeal and power. “I love lipsticks especially,” she explains, “because I feel that is the one item you can just throw on without needing a full face, and it’s easy to throw in your purse or bag.”

Seeing and hearing about people’s appreciation for her lipstick line has made the entire process worth it, Monét says.

“I have even had people’s partners tell me they love the lipstick because it does not come off when they kiss,” she notes.

Makeup is art, after all—a beautiful way for people of all genders to express themselves however they see fit.

“You can literally show your creativity on your face,” she says. “How awesome is that? Art doesn’t need a gender to be shown, and I am glad that people are becoming more comfortable with not only showcasing this, but accepting it.”

Monét’s other career passion is offering styling and makeup services to couples on their wedding day.

“Working with wedding couples in Houston has been such a beautiful experience,” she says. “Especially now that people are able to marry in Texas no matter what their gender is. That is huge! I am so fortunate to see couples that have been together for decades, and are finally able to wed. It is such a blessing to be part of that love and that history. I’m also proud to say that I have worked with some pretty amazing bridal teams that are LGBTQ-friendly.”

When it comes to Houston, Monét believes that the city just has a palpable, magnetic presence to it. “Houston is filled with so much culture. This city is so incredibly diverse and beautiful— especially Montrose. The rainbow crosswalks remind me of the culture, history, and art that Montrose will always be known for. Luckily, Montrose is now being spread out all over Houston as this city becomes more of a melting pot.”

When she thinks back on her career path, Monét notes that its highs and lows have all been full of teachable moments. “As far as struggles, I face those daily,” she says. “Funding was a huge issue, as I didn’t have a lot of money to start, nor did I have investors. I saved up pennies and quarters to start this business.”

As the new year begins, Monét will continue to expand her outreach in the fashion world beyond Houston.

“My brand is like my baby, and all I can do is nurture it to the best of my ability and watch it grow,” she says. “I am very excited about expanding my products in 2020! I am still going to be focusing on lips, as I feel they are such a prominent and fun feature of the face. A lot more ‘lip love’ will be involved for 2020!

For more information on Monet’s products, go to amoremonet.com. Ten percent of each lipstick sale is donated to a monthly rotation of charitable organizations that benefit the LGBTQ community, youth, and women’s rights.

This article appears in the January 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.