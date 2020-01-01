January 2020 Horoscope: Lunar Eclipse









Since September 2017, we have been dealing with the strong alignment of Saturn and Pluto. This alignment has been affecting governments and the economy, exposing the rot behind the “pretty face.” These two planets come together this month on the 12th—one of several astrological phenomena being triggered by the lunar eclipse on the 10th. The Saturn/Pluto alignment will continue to impact us through the end of 2020. This alignment can create fear, tension, and a sense that we are in a major time of deconstruction. This will have the strongest impact on the cardinal signs of Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn. The first half of the month is the most active time, and is likely to keep us on our toes. • Positive days this month are January 2, 8, 15, and 25. Difficult days are January 10, 12, 13, 18, 23, 26, 27, and 28. • The sun travels through Capricorn until the 20th, when she enters Aquarius. Mercury continues through Capricorn and enters Aquarius on the 16th. Venus leaves Aquarius and enters Pisces on the 10th. Mars moves out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius on the 3rd. Saturn remains in Capricorn, Uranus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This is a busy social and career month for you. While one part of your career path is going through huge revisions, opportunities continue to open up for you for most of the year. You may feel that you are having to make some decisions even if you don’t want to. Pay attention to your bottom line, since boundaries will be important this month. Friends and business organizations can be very helpful in offering advice, opportunities, and support. January 10–13 is especially tense, but those will be days of important decision-making for you.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are very mentally active this month as you consider which direction to take as you reinvent yourself. You are looking for the spark that helps to ignite your passion for living. You’ll be ready to act on those urges after the 10th. You will be making some changes in your career, and looking for role models to share their expertise. Business and personal relationships that are too restrictive won’t do well this month. Keep your exit strategy handy. You get more focused by the end of the month.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Relationships are in the spotlight this month! This area of your life is much more active, demanding more of your time and attention. If you are involved, you will want to find time to renew your bonds. If you are having difficulty, this is a great time to see a counselor or possibly an attorney. You are still working on improving your financial position. That energy is very strong in mid-January, and you will need a break from your routines at the end of the month to avoid feeling very ragged. Self-care should be the first thing on your list.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This is an especially dynamic time of choices, options, revisions, and letting go of past issues! Relationships need to have meaning, purpose, and goals to bring the partners closer together. This can be a time for a relationship renewal, and possibly even for marriage. If your relationship isn’t doing well, this can be a make-or-break time. The eclipse on the 10th could be a trigger for you. You are also focusing on getting your career headed in the direction that best serves you. Finances take on a greater role toward the end of the month.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

There continues to be change in your work routines this month. That may involve a location change, improved office equipment, or new managers. You are more sensitive to your work environment this month, so drama and politics at the office could make you want to work from home! This may also be a time to consider opening your own business. Relationships are more important as the month progresses. If you are single, this is a good time to meet new people. If you are involved, this is a great time to spend some quality time together.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

You continue to be in a creative time as you look for ways to have more fun, connect with your children, or work on your favorite projects. You will need to have more fun at work. This is an especially good month to consider publishing your work, exploring classes that make your hobbies more enjoyable, or taking a short vacation! Relationships need some attention, even if you aren’t sure what they need. Your partner may need you as a sounding board—just to listen, rather than trying to be the fixer that you normally are! You’ll need to spend more time on your health routines by the end of the month.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Home, family, roots, and changes in your core family structures are very active this month. You could be considering remodeling, relocating, or doing some serious downsizing. You are questioning what motivates and drives you in your career. This is causing you to become impatient at work, so you will have to make some real changes there. This impatience is very active from the 10th through the 13th. With family, there is a shift in who is really in charge. There could be some power struggles there, even if everyone has the best intentions. Stay aware of your limits and boundaries. By the end of the month, you have some emotional distance and can see the situation more clearly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is a significant month and new year for you—a time to reinvent yourself, explore new career options, renew or initiate a partnership, and bring back some passion and interest in your life. You may have been feeling trapped by a lingering sense of obligation and commitment. You are exploring ways to create more freedom and personal expression in your life. Some may see this as a sudden break, but you have been working on this all year. After the 10th, you are clearer about what you want, and are ready to move forward on your goals. Family responsibilities show up toward the end of the month. You will see your family more objectively, without projecting archetypal roles from your childhood.

SAGGITARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

January is an especially active month for you, with Mars (planet of action and taking life personally) visiting your sign through the middle of next February. This is an excellent time to start new projects, focus on health and exercise, and put yourself first in all situations. Personal relationships can be more problematic, and you will want to express yourself freely without a filter. You are also focused on improving your current financial plan. You may be asking for a raise, increasing your fees, or looking for a promotion at work. You are trying to make better use of your time by the end of the month. Communication with others improves as well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22, 2019–Jan. 19, 2020)

January is going to be quite an intense month for you. First, this is your yearly personal cycle around your birthday—the time of the year when you review the past and set new goals for yourself. In addition to the normal annual cycles, Saturn and Pluto are aligning in your sign on January 12. You have been in the “buildup” side of this energy since September 2018, and that will culminate this month. This planetary alignment is creating change at the most personal level. Your company could be downsizing, causing you to rethink your current path. This can be a time when you do something on your own, or even retire and disconnect from the grid! As you change, so will your relationship needs and expectations. This energy is super-strong from the 10th through the 13th. Make sure you find time for yourself through meditation, long walks, or some self-imposed isolation. Self-care is the key!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

As the month begins, you are in a period of rest and retreat. Even though you can feel the energy building to push you forward, you are still in “preparation” mode until the process begins to shift by midmonth, and then gets much stronger by the end of January. You are questioning your motivations around your career and looking for something new to spark your interest. This also affects your sense of obligation around your domestic duties. By the end of the month, you are feeling more energetic and ready to interact with humanity once again. January is a great month to get involved with community projects or professional associations!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

The holidays are always a busy and active time for you, but this year seems especially significant. You are sensing that some aspects of your life are passing away while new opportunities and possibilities are presenting themselves. This is a good time to get involved in community activities, your neighborhood-watch group, or nonprofit organizations. You are ready to take a leadership role in these organizations, and others will recognize your leadership skills and want to heed your guidance. You will put more energy into your career, and it’s a great time to start a new project or look into new career directions. Your frustrations will be evident to those around you, but just say what you think since you are in tune with what the group is already thinking! Lead by your example.

This article appears in the January 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.