Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition









Thursday, December 26

Steak Night at George Country Sports Bar

Visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

Keisha Hunt Live At Houston Improv

Go to Houston Improv at 7 p.m. for a stand-up show hosted by Kenji Alonzo featuring Doug Dalton and Keisha Hunt. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Hunt, a lesbian comedian. More info here.

Disco Trap Dance Party

Join Guava Lamp at 10 p.m. for a disco and trap dance party. DJ HYPERFEMME will be on turntables, playing disco, funk, and house music all night.

Friday, December 27

A Studio 54 Disco Show

Mykey Whitney, candidate for ERSICSS Emperor 36, hosts A Studio 54 Disco Show at Tony’s Corner Pocket. Starting at 7 p.m., the disco event is open to all performers.

BESO Latin Night

Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston at 9 p.m. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss, will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more.

F Rated Friday’s

Go to Hamburger Mary’s for F-Rated Fridays at 7 p.m. Hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri, the drag show includes dinner, drink specials, and entertainment.

Saturday, December 28

VON KISS UNLEASHED

Spend your last Saturday of 2019 at Pearl Bar Houston. Beginning at 11 p.m., DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables all night.

Saturdays with DJs Joe Ross & Robby Jr at ReBar

Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. and dance to tunes by DJs Joe Ross and Robby Jr.

Sunday, December 29

Montrose Morning Market

Shop and brunch at the Montrose Morning Market located at 1248 West Grey Street. Starting at 10 a.m., the event features music and products by local artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

The L Word: Generation Q Watch Party

Lesbians everywhere, rejoice! After a 10-year hiatus, The L Word is back with a sequel, and Pearl Bar Houston hosts a watch party for the show at 6 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with The L Word stars Arienne Mandi and Rosanny Zayas.

Flashback Sunday Brunch

Go to Hamburger Mary’s Houston for its last brunch of 2019. Hosted by Lady Shamu, the flashback show features tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, and includes performances by Linda Crawford, Roofie Dubois, Alexyus Paris, and Mhi’yi Lapaige.

Tuesday, December 31: New Year’s Eve

Roaring 2020s New Year’s Eve

Pearl Bar Houston presents a Gatsby-themed party to ring in the new year. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage ‘1920’s attire. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Roaring 2020’s NYE Speakeasy

Celebrate the new year at Eagle Houston. Beginning at 9 p.m., the event is free and includes a champagne toast at midnight featuring Men of Eagle.

New Year’s Eve at ReBar

Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in 2020 at the newest LGBTQ nightclub in Houston. ReBar hosts its first New Year’s Eve event at 9 p.m., and there will be a champaign toast at midnight.

Decade Glow Party

End your year off at RIPCORD’s end-of-the-year glow party. Hosted by Barbara Coa, the show begins at 10 p.m., and the bar will play music from ‘09 to the present. The event features drag performances, music by the Groove Brothers, a midnight champagne toast, and a cash balloon drop.

New Year’s Eve Drag Show

Ring in the new year with a drag show at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Hosted by Alexyus Paris, the event features performances by Reign LaRue, Roofie DuBois, Lindsey LaRue, Porsche Paris, Mya J. Ross, Giovanni VanMicheals, Khloe Malone, and Mhi’ah Lapaige.