Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 12–15, 2019









Thursday, December 12

Steak Night at George Country Sports Bar

Visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

Drag It On 4

Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. for Drag It On 4. Hosted by Blackberri, the six-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500.

KINKY QUEENS

Go to RIPCORD at 10:30 p.m. for Kinky Queens, a monthly drag show. This week’s Kinky Queens is Lady Gaga themed, and features performances by Barbara-Coa, Luna of the Lillies, Persephone, Dayne, and Kumquat.

Friday, December 13

Sugar Plum Fantasy Concert

The Houston Pride Band hosts its annual holiday Sugar Plum Fantasy Concert at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH) at 8 p.m. The LGBTQ ensemble’s performance will feature both traditional and contemporary holiday tunes.

A John Waters Christmas

Legendary gay filmmaker John Waters—creator of Hairspray, Female Trouble, and Serial Mom—presents his holiday comedy show A John Waters Christmas—Filthier & Merrier at The Heights Theater at 8 p.m.

Nightmare Before Christmas Party

There’s no better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than at a spooky shindig—even if it’s time for the winter holidays. Pearl Bar Houston has your frightening fix with a Nightmare Before Christmas party at 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Gay Dodgeball Open Play

At noon, join Gay Dodgeball for an open play at QB Sports Soccer Indoor & Futsal. For $5, volleyball players of all skill levels can partake in the sport with other LGBTQ-affirming folks starting at noon.

Drag Queens & Art Party

Starting at 5 p.m., this Tony’s Corner Pocket drag show and art raffle raises funds for Cassandra, a Houston drag queen who will soon compete in the Miss Dream States AAG At Large pageant.

Lights in the Heights with Lambda NextGen

Take in twinkling lights and Christmas carols while strolling through the Woodland Heights neighborhood with a group of young LGBTQ professionals. The event is free, and Lambda NextGen will announce a meetup spot prior to the event, which begins at 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup

The Houston Gaymers host their December Main Meetup at Guava Lamp at 9 p.m. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers.

Gender Infinity Family Gatherings

Go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church at 1 p.m. for Family Gatherings. The events are for transgender youth ages 4 to 21, their same age siblings, and adult family members of any relation. To RSVP, go here.

Sunday, December 15

Deck the Halls with Palmer

Celebrate the holiday season at John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy champagne while shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts and original artwork. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Palmer.

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

The goddess of pop Cher graces Houston with her presence this month. The longtime LGBTQ ally stops by the Toyota Center at 7:30 p.m. for Here We Go Again, a tour featuring performances from her 2018 Abba tribute album, Dancing Queen.

Miss Mary Christmas

Events this season couldn’t get any queerer than Hamburger Mary’s Miss Mary Christmas 2019 pageant. Starting at 10 p.m., watch drag performers compete for the title over dinner and drinks.