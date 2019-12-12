Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 12–15, 2019

Longtime LGBTQ ally Cher performs in Houston on Saturday.
Lourdes Zavaleta December 12, 2019
Longtime LGBTQ ally Cher performs in Houston on Sunday.

Thursday, December 12

Steak Night at George Country Sports Bar
Visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

Drag It On 4
Go to ReBar Houston at 9 p.m. for Drag It On 4. Hosted by Blackberri, the six-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500.

KINKY QUEENS
Go to RIPCORD at 10:30 p.m. for Kinky Queens, a monthly drag show. This week’s Kinky Queens is Lady Gaga themed, and features performances by Barbara-Coa, Luna of the Lillies, Persephone, Dayne, and Kumquat.

Friday, December 13

Sugar Plum Fantasy Concert
The Houston Pride Band hosts its annual holiday Sugar Plum Fantasy Concert at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH) at 8 p.m. The LGBTQ ensemble’s performance will feature both traditional and contemporary holiday tunes. 

A John Waters Christmas
Legendary gay filmmaker John Waters—creator of Hairspray, Female Trouble, and Serial Mom—presents his holiday comedy show A John Waters Christmas—Filthier & Merrier at The Heights Theater at 8 p.m. 

Nightmare Before Christmas Party
There’s no better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than at a spooky shindig—even if it’s time for the winter holidays. Pearl Bar Houston has your frightening fix with a Nightmare Before Christmas party at 10 p.m. 

Saturday, December 14

Gay Dodgeball Open Play
At noon, join Gay Dodgeball for an open play at QB Sports Soccer Indoor & Futsal. For $5, volleyball players of all skill levels can partake in the sport with other LGBTQ-affirming folks starting at noon. 

Drag Queens & Art Party
Starting at 5 p.m., this Tony’s Corner Pocket drag show and art raffle raises funds for Cassandra, a Houston drag queen who will soon compete in the Miss Dream States AAG At Large pageant. 

Members of Lambda NextGen

Lights in the Heights with Lambda NextGen
Take in twinkling lights and Christmas carols while strolling through the Woodland Heights neighborhood with a group of young LGBTQ professionals. The event is free, and Lambda NextGen will announce a meetup spot prior to the event, which begins at 6 p.m.

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup
The Houston Gaymers host their December Main Meetup at Guava Lamp at 9 p.m. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers.

Gender Infinity Family Gatherings
Go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church at 1 p.m. for Family Gatherings. The events are for transgender youth ages 4 to 21, their same age siblings, and adult family members of any relation. To RSVP, go here.

John Ross Palmer, right, and his husband, Ryan Lindsay.

Sunday, December 15

Deck the Halls with Palmer
Celebrate the holiday season at John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy champagne while shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts and original artwork. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Palmer.

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour
The goddess of pop Cher graces Houston with her presence this month. The longtime LGBTQ ally stops by the Toyota Center at 7:30 p.m. for Here We Go Again, a tour featuring performances from her 2018 Abba tribute album, Dancing Queen

Miss Mary Christmas
Events this season couldn’t get any queerer than Hamburger Mary’s Miss Mary Christmas 2019 pageant. Starting at 10 p.m., watch drag performers compete for the title over dinner and drinks.

Comments

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta

Lourdes Zavaleta is the assistant editor of OutSmart magazine. She recently graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in journalism.

