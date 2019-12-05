Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Dec. 5–8, 2019









Thursday, December 5

District H Runoff Candidate Forum

Go to Baker Ripley at 5:30 p.m. for a District H runoff candidate forum featuring incumbent Karla Cisneros and Isabel Longoria. To submit questions for the forum, go here. Early voting for the December 14 runoff elections are now underway. For more information on where to vote, go here.

Trans-Legal Aid Clinic

On Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., the Trans-Legal Aid Clinic will be at the Montrose Center assisting trans folks in getting their names and gender markers updated on legal documents.

ActOUT at The Alley

Join Lambda NextGen at the Alley theatre at 6 p.m. for ActOUT featuring Fully Committed. Meet young LGBTQ Houston professionals at a complimentary reception which will be followed by the play.



Sister to Sister Support Group

Sister to Sister Support Group meets at Montrose Center at 7 p.m. The support group offers a safe space for transgender people of all ages to discuss trans issues with the Houston trans community and allies.

Smoke Break

Visit Guava Lamp for Smoke Break, an alternative drag show that begins at 10 p.m. This week’s Smoke Break is themed “Star Search” and includes performances by Barbara-Coa, Belial, Luna of the Lilies, Kumquat, Urethra Burns, Guanders, and Bobbie Doll.

Friday, December 6

World AIDS Day Luncheon

The World AIDS Day Luncheon at the Ballroom at Bayou Place will feature Project Runway star Mondo Guerra headlining the AIDS Foundation Houston (AFH) event. Proceeds from the luncheon, which begins at 11:30 a.m., will help AFH provide healthcare services to Houstonians affected by HIV/AIDS.

Gay Dodgeball Registration Party

Meet Houston’s gay dodgeball team at Ripcord at 8 p.m. for a registration party. The team’s season starts January 4, and players of all skill levels can partake in the sport with other LGBTQ-affirming folks.

Red Dress Party

Join Space City Sisters, Houston’s own drag-queen nuns, for their first annual Red Dress Party, which occurs at Ripcord at 10 p.m. Wear red and bring cash for drinks, a silent auction, and donations. Proceeds from the event benefit PWA Holiday Charities.

Saturday, December 7

MGP Gingerbread House Competition

Participate in Montrose Grace Place’s fourth annual Gingerbread House Competition at Kindred at 1 p.m. Emceed by Duckie Dujour, teams will compete in a contest that benefits homeless LGBTQ youth.

Transform Houston Canvass Leader Training

Join Transform Houston at Montrose Center at 1 p.m. for a canvass leader training course. 2020 is quickly approaching, and its time to start canvassing to build support for nondiscrimination in Houston again.

The Biggest Block Walk Ever

Join grassroots organizations from across Houston such as the Harris County Democratic Party, The Houston GLBT Political Caucus, and more at 1 p.m. for the Biggest Block Walk Ever.

Kings Takeover Ranch Hill Saloon

Kings of Houston, a drag king collective, take over Ranch Hill Saloon at 8 p.m. Hosted by Ian Syder-Blake, the show features Richard Long, Preston Steamed, La’Darius Jackson, and Hugh Dandy. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the Kings of Houston.

Road to Beijing

Queer Eye’s hairstylist pro Jonathan Van Ness brings their comedy tour Road to Beijing—which will detail their journey to becoming an Olympic figure skater—to Houston’s Revention Music Center at 8 p.m. Van Ness, who bravely revealed that they are HIV-positive recently, describes their tour as “stand-up comedy meets gymnastics meets a night of glamour.”

Sunday, December 8

The L Word: Generation Q Watch Party

Lesbians everywhere, rejoice! After a 10-year hiatus, The L Word is back with a sequel, and Pearl Bar Houston hosts a watch party for the show’s premiere at 6 p.m. Generation Q features returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning, and Leisha Hailey, along with several up-and-coming LGBTQ stars.

Sunday Funday-Raiser for Shelley Kennedy

Meet Houston City Council District C candidate Shelley Kennedy at for a fundraiser at 3–6 p.m. at 4921 Palmetto Street. Don’t miss OutSmart’s article on the longtime LGBTQ activist, who has recently been endorsed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus and the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Volunteer Holiday Basket Extravaganza

The Montrose Center needs volunteers at 1 p.m. to help wrap, pack, and distribute hundreds of holiday baskets that will be donated to LGBTQ families experiencing food insecurity.