Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Dec. 19-22, 2019









Thursday, December 19

Dog Photos with Santa

Bring your well-behaved pooches over to Double Trouble at 5 p.m. and have their photos taken with Santa. The midtown bar will also serve festive cocktails, puppy cappuccinos, and dog treats.

Cupcakes for a Cause

Go to the Montrose Center at 7 p.m. for Cupcakes for a Cause with Angelina Marie, Dee Dee Watters, and Sister to Sister Support Group. Marie—culinary extraordinaire and owner of The Dreaming Oven—will teach you how to create a cupcake wreath with all necessary materials provided at no cost. Your only requirements are to RSVP through Eventbrite and bring a gift-wrapped children’s toy that will be given to a transgender child for Christmas.

[email protected]

Join Outsmart at Theatre Under The Stars for [email protected] featuring Elf The Musical. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., then mix and mingle with the cast after the show at an afterparty hosted by Regina Blake-DuBois. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview featuring out Elf star Christopher Tipps.

Friday, December 20

Pride Christmas

The FOMO Factory, an immersive art venue located in The Galleria, hosts an LGBTQ-focused event at 6 p.m. Pride Christmas will feature drag performers and tons of Instagram worthy moments. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the FOMO Factory.

Onesie & Pajama Holiday Party at Rebar

ReBar Houston hosts its naughty and not so nice holiday party at 9 p.m. DJ Melle Mel will provide the beats, and you’re encouraged to wear your best pajamas, onesies, and union suits.

Unpopular Opinions

Comedians Peru Flores and Paul Shinneman bring back Unpopular Opinions, a holiday-themed comedy show, at Cafe Brasil Houston at 9 p.m. Flores and Shinnemen will each get one minute to pitch their unpopular holiday opinions and try to convince the audience of their hot takes or be hilariously roasted because of it. For tickets, go here.

A Tribute to George Micheal

Etro Lounge will honor the late dance-pop artist George Micheal at their third annual tribute. Beginning at 10 p.m., DJ Rice Cube will be on turntables, playing hits by Micheal and Wham!

Saturday, December 21

A Winter’s Ball

Go to Tony’s Corner Pocket for A Winter’s Ball, a performer showcase benefitting PWA Holiday Charities. Beginning at 6:30, the show is open to all performers, and wearing white or blue is highly encouraged.

State of the Union Suit

The leather group and service club Misfits Houston present State of the Union Suit at RIPCORD at 10 p.m.

Houston’s Best Drag Show

Guava Lamp presents Houston’s Best Drag Show at 10:30 p.m. Featuring Adriana Larue, Roofie DuBois, and Reign, the show also includes local, regional, and national talent.

Sunday, December 22

Sunday Fundaze

Go to Pearl Bar Houston at 3 p.m. for Sunday Fundaze. The pet-friendly bar will offer drink specials all day, and tons of games outdoors.

Holiday Drag Brunch

La Grange Houston hosts a holiday drag brunch at 11 a.m. Emceed by Angelina DM Trailz, the event features a rotating lineup of drag performances by some of Houston’s most talented queens.

Goin’ Out with A Bang

The H-Town Kings performs one last Kings and Things at Barcode Houston. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be drink specials and tons of performances by Houston’s top drag kings.

