December 2019 Horoscope: Busy and Active









This should be a busy and active holiday month for all of us. We are out of the Mercury retrograde and will not experience another one until mid-February. We will be experiencing a solar eclipse right after Christmas on the 26th, followed by a lunar eclipse on January 10. The solar eclipse on the 26th will want to introduce new traditions into our lives, which could add more emotional expression into your family celebrations. Overall, December is going to be a busy month, so you should not try to overschedule yourself with parties. You may feel very exhausted by the time we get to January. • Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, enters Capricorn, the sign of business and capitalism, on December 2. This will certainly increase your social and self-promotion energies over the next year. Jupiter will have the strongest impact on the cardinal signs of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn, so it will be an especially busy and active year for those of you born under those signs. • Positive days this month are December 2, 3, 13, 15, 24, 27, and 30. More difficult days to navigate are December 8, 11, 19, 22, and 26.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

The holidays are usually a positive time for you, as you are able to maintain your holiday cheer through most of the month. You are usually ready to lead the charge during the holidays, but career and long-term security issues seem to dominate this holiday season despite the good front you put on. This is a very dynamic time for your career, and your work in general. Your company may be going through some downsizing or staff reductions, which will prompt you to look in new areas. This can also be a time when you might be considering starting your own business. If you are older, you may be looking at retirement—or at least cutting back on the time you spend at work. Keep your personal boundaries in mind, and be careful not to overload your schedule during this holiday season.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Relationship harmony is an important topic for the Taureans this month. In all relationships, business or personal, you will need to put some energy into renewing bonds, dealing with escalating problems, or making yourself more available for potential new relationships. You will not be especially patient this month, and you will take life much more personally. As the holiday season approaches, you are taking a much more laid-back approach and may be looking for something totally different during this busy time. You are breaking away from traditions and looking for a more personal way to celebrate the holidays. Your career sector is beginning to be very active, and you may be considering a new position or finding a path that allows you to be your own boss. This energy only gets stronger in 2020.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are taking a relaxed approach to the holidays, just as you did last year. You will want more peace and quiet during this holiday season and avoid many of the social demands and obligations. You may not have the energy to deal with other people’s drama. On a more personal level, your relationship sector continues to be active and positive. This is an excellent month to refresh your relationship bonds and increase intimacy, or bring a new partnership into your life if you are single. Toward the end of the month, you are looking at long-term plans that help your relationship continue to thrive. Finances and investments are also more important in the latter part of December and into early January. You will want to be more careful with your spending.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Health habits and work routines are what we’re focusing on in early December. This would be an excellent time to get your office in shape, take care of nagging health issues, do some writing or blogging, and get your holiday calendar organized. By the middle of the month, your relationship sector becomes much more active. There has already been a lot of activity there over the past two years. You have been working out the kinks in all of your relationships, both business and personal. You will be letting go of relationships that have outlived their usefulness, and you will be looking for more capable partners who can participate in the process instead of making you go it alone. Career energies are still a big driver in your life through December and January. Be ready to make the changes necessary!

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

There are two major themes for you this month. In the early part of December, you are looking to enjoy the holidays and reactivate your childhood. The other major theme is one of self-care. In the beginning of the month, you are supposed to be paying more attention to your needs. If you have young children, spending time with them will make the holidays seem much more fun and magical as they help you reconnect with your own childhood. Family and work can be very demanding, especially in the early part of the month. By the middle of the month, you’re getting a better handle on your schedule and your ever-expanding agenda. Keep a clear sense of your boundaries so you don’t feel so resentful about the obligations you’ve created for yourself. Personal relationships become a much more important topic at the end of the month and into January. You will be looking for new goals and new directions in that area of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Home and family are traditionally activated for the Virgoans during this time of year. You may be looking at relocating, creating new interiors for your home, or taking care of structural repairs where you live. You may be very happy with having the family holiday gathering at your house this year. You are clear and direct, and don’t mind taking the lead in organizing and getting everything done. By midmonth, you are feeling more comfortable and playful for the next two weeks. You may also sense that everyone in your family is getting older, and that some family members may not be there in the future. Near the end of the month, you are beginning to focus on your work agenda and long-term plans and goals for next year. Finally, be sure that you take some time for yourself, especially in the middle of the month. Otherwise you may be feeling burned out, which will take some of the joy out of the holidays.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

For this holiday season, you are being more conscious about your spending and who you spend your money on! This is a good time to look at new resources and new investment opportunities. You are communicating your ideas and views more clearly, and are more willing to share those views with others. Home and family continue to be strong issues to deal with. There have been changes within the power structure of your family, and that may include a new matriarch or patriarch. You have been working on letting go of past fears that have kept you locked into negative behavioral patterns. For some, this can mean letting go of your existing family and creating a new family in your own image. December and January are big months for you! It’s a time of decision-making that will put you on a path toward creating more safety and security in your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is an especially active month with your ruler, Mars (the planet of action), traveling through your sign. With Mars so dominant, you are ready for a challenge, a new adventure, and opening up more about how you genuinely feel. It’s very easy to take life much more personally with Mars traveling through your sign, since Mars always needs physical expression. This is a great time to focus on health and exercise. Relationships can be more testy, and that’s because you’re not holding back on saying what you actually feel. During the holiday season, it is often easy for you to overspend, but this year you will be much more aware of how your generosity puts you in a bind. You are torn between your sense of tradition and your need to do something else this year. Focus on what’s best for you, and everybody will be happier!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This birthday month is your personal yearly cycle when you reexamine the past year’s activity and look forward to setting new goals for the upcoming year. This past year has seen you questioning the meaning of life, and how to make your own life more meaningful. The usual holiday traditions may not be your cup of tea this year. You may need more time to yourself, or you may want to spend time with people you really enjoy. Finances continue to be on your list of priorities to focus on and improve this year. You will be looking at better and safer investments, and possibly on developing a whole new resource or career direction. You are looking for variety, making more efficient use of your time, and searching for the spark that reignites your passion. This is also a very good time to implement a new exercise and health regimen into your life. You will have a big burst of energy as we move into January.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As December begins, you are more in a time of rest and retreat. Although this is a busy social and business time of year, you are choosing only the events and parties that you really want to attend. You will really want to pace yourself for the entire month of December. You could easily be feeling overwhelmed and wanting to escape from all of the demands and expectations. As we enter your birthday cycle at the end of the month, taking care of yourself will need to become your only priority. We are having some very strong planetary alignments in your sign, culminating in mid-January. This can have a massive impact on your career and your relationships. You could be dealing with downsizing, considering starting your own business, or looking at the idea of retirement. In relationships, you are just more protective of your time, and you want more from your partnership. Negative relationships will fall by the wayside as we navigate through December and January.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your career sector is very active as the month begins. You will be taking a leadership role and promoting your ideas with enthusiasm and confidence. You are ready for a challenge, and you’re happy to show others the way. If negative conditions have been building, this could result in a power struggle. You may feel that you need to take your show on the road and find a more receptive audience. Friends and colleagues are very willing to be supportive of the things you feel you must do. This is a very good month to connect with friends, support groups, or community organizations that have a mindset similar to yours. You will guard your time during the holidays, and only spend it with people that you truly like. This would be a great time for you to get away to a spa, visit Machu Picchu, or just spend more time meditating as an alternative to traditional holiday activities. You will feel lighter as we get closer to Christmas.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You are taking life slow and easy during the holidays, even though this is normally a more socially active time for you. Your psychic energies and your need for time alone are especially strong through January. Focus on what you want to do, and not on what you have to do! You will need some time to yourself, especially around December 18. Career activity continues to be strong, even if you are lacking the enthusiasm that you usually bring to your work. Community activities and organizations are still very important to you for networking, finding a support group for your career plans, and making new friends that you can relate to. You continue to remain busy and active through January, and this is a good time for you to travel during the holidays—perhaps to an island hideaway?

