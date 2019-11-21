Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 21–25, 2019









Thursday, November 21

Runoff Fundraiser for Isabel Longoria

Houston City Council District H candidate Isabelle Longoria hosts a campaign fundraiser at D&T Drive In at 6 p.m. The openly gay GLBT Political Caucus endorsed candidate faces a runoff election on December 14.

Thankfully Proud

The FOMO Factory, an immersive art venue located in The Galleria, hosts an LGBTQ-focused event at 6 p.m. Thankfully Proud will feature drag performers, and tons of Instagram worthy moments.

Steak Night at George

Visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night at 6:30 p.m. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night.

AphrodisiActs: Queer Burlesque & Variety Show

Every third Thursday of the month, Pearl Bar Houston presents a Aphrodisiacts, a queer burlesque and variety show, at 9 p.m. This month’s event features Nikki Knockout and her squad, who will perform an emo-themed show.

Friday, November 22

F-Rated Fridays

Go to Hamburger Mary’s for F-Rated Fridays at 7 p.m. Hosted by Cyn City and Blackberri, the drag show includes dinner, drink specials, and entertainment.

Frostival

Discovery Green kicks off the winter 2019–2020 season with Frostival at 6 p.m. The annual park-wide celebration features ice carving demonstrations, ice sculpture photo ops, and ice skating.

Santa’s Tavern Holiday Interactive Pop-Up

Houston’s own immersive pop-up Christmas bar is open now through December 31. Santa’s Tavern has wall-to-wall decor, “instagramable holiday drinks,” photo ops with Santa, and is kid-friendly before 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 23

Game Show Extraveganza

Space City Sister Jenna Say-Quoi hosts a Game Show Extravaganza at JR’s Bar & Grill at 4 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit AssistHers, Hatch Youth, and Tony’s Place.

Pride Prom

Gamma Rho Lambda, an LGBTQ and ally sorority, hosts its third annual Pride Prom at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. The event is Under the Sea themed, and features food, dancing, and community involvement.

Via Colori Festival 2019

Saturday and Sunday, the streets around Houston City Hall will be colored in chalk for Via Colori 2019. The festival includes the work of more than 280 local, national, and international artists, and raises funds for health and educational services for children with hearing loss.

Sunday, November 24

Hyphen Boutique Photoshoot

Hyphen Boutique, a queer Houston owned clothing company, needs models for a photoshoot at 610 Coral St. between 1 and 6 p.m. Founder Blake Mudd, in partnership with Pride Portraits creator Eric Edward Schell, will photograph folks in Hyphen Boutique clothing.

Montrose Morning Market

Shop and brunch at the Montrose Morning Market located at 1248 West Grey Street. The event features music and products by local artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

BCDP Stonewall Democrats Inaugural Brunch

The LGBTQ community is invited to celebrate the Brazoria County Democratic Party’s Stonewall Caucus Inaugural Brunch at 11 a.m. The Friendsgiving event is potluck style, and you can sign up to bring side dishes on Facebook.

Monday, November 25

Pride Forum – Runoff Elections

Meet Pride Forum at 927 Studewood St. at 7 p.m. to learn where Houston candidates facing runoff elections stand on LGBTQ issues.