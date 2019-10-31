Queer Things to Do in Houston: Oct. 31–Nov. 5, 2019









Thursday, October 31: Halloween• At 6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s Houston presents Scream Queens. Hosted by Alexyeus Paris, the Halloween show features performances by Amya J. Ross, Laisha LaRue, Gio Vonni, Eternity Collins, Jasmen Pierce, and Veronica Strutts. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., celebrate Halloween at JR’s Bar & Grill. The event has no cover, and features both indoor and outdoor costume contests. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., presented by Chloe Knox, ReBar Houston hosts its second Halloween costume contest of the season. Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes and more. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Bar Boheme marks its 13th anniversary with a spooktacular drag show. The event features a Halloween costume contest, prize giveaways, drink specials and more. More info here.

Friday, November 1

• At 6 p.m., spend your Día De Los Muertos at Discovery Green. Presented by Xfinity, the event honors the Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to memorialize those who are no longer living. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., participate in a phone bank for Houston City Council At Large Position 4 candidate Bill Baldwin. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the openly gay candidate. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., attend Señorita Cinema, the world’s only all-Latina film Festival, at Rice Cinema. The festival opens with the award-winning documentary Our Quinceñera. More info here.

Saturday, November 2: Día De Los Muertos

• At 10 a.m., Houston Gaymers host Extra Life 2019, a fundraiser, at Coral Sword. The 24-hour gaming marathon benefits Texas Children’s Hospital. More info here.

• On Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., MECA Houston celebrates its 19th annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival. The Day of the Dead event features traditional food, fine arts, and performances. More info here.

• At 6 p.m. The Diana Foundation presents its annual Country Dinner at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. Proceeds from the dinner and show will benefit LGBTQ Houston charities. More info here.

Sunday, November 3

• At noon, join Hamburger Mary’s Houston for Sunday Drag Brunch with Lady Shamu. More info here.

• At 10 a.m., go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for free HIV and STD testing. The confidential testing is provided by Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services. More info here.

Tuesday, November 5: Election Day

• Vote at any of the more than 700 neighborhood polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of pro-equality candidates endorsed by the GLBT Political Caucus, go here. For more info on where to vote, go here.

• At 6 p.m., queer genius Taylor Mac delivers the 2019 Mitchel Artist Lecture at the University of Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the “queer genius.” More info here.