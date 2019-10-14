







With the November municipal elections right around the corner, it is important to know where the candidates stand on the issues that matter to us most. Fortunately for LGBTQ Houstonians, there is an array of contenders who understand our diverse LGBTQ communities—people of all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities, ages, places of origin, and more. In this latest edition of OutSmart’s Out for Change series, we introduce you to six openly queer candidates vying for Houston City Council positions for the first time: Isabelle “Texas” Longoria, the talented millennial running to represent District H; Ashton P. Woods, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Houston; high-profile Realtor Bill Baldwin; Nelvin Adriatico, a native of the Philippines who vows to advocate for marginalized communities; Nick Hellyar, who has garnered support from prominent political figures; and finally, longtime LGBTQ activist Shelley Kennedy.

Don’t forget!

This year’s voter-registration deadline is Monday, October 7. You can vote early at any polling location October 23–November 2, or at your neighborhood polling location on Election Day, November 5.

Read interviews with OutSmart’s featured Out for Change 2019 candidates by clicking on their icons below.