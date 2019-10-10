Gayest & Greatest: People Part II
Rice University Professor Brian Riedel makes waves in and out of the classroom.
4
Teaching this semester’s methods course for Rice University’s Seminar and Practicum in Engaged Research is Dr. Brian Riedel, an openly gay man who is helping bridge the gap between the academic world and the larger Houston community.
“Rice hired me to start the [seminar practicum] to partner undergraduates with community nonprofits and collaboratively define a research project benefiting the organization’s clients,” Riedel says. “Part of what I do is help that [partnership] happen, connecting the students with the different nonprofits that we’ve come to work with over the last 12 years.”
Riedel first initiated the program when he began working at Rice University’s Center for the Study of Women, Gender, and Sexuality (CSWGS) in 2008. Before that, Riedel worked as a health-education coordinator at Houston’s Montrose Center after earning his doctoral degree in anthropology from Rice. His experiences at these centers have built the foundation of Riedel’s research with Houston’s LGBTQ community.
“Working within the community constantly pushes me to learn something new,” Riedel says. “There are so many questions that I just wouldn’t be able to ask without these students and community members.”
Riedel is currently working on three projects studying male crossdressers’ life satisfaction, the history of over 400 queer businesses in Montrose, and the structural racism embedded in Houston’s historic red-light district. He cites the Houston Area Rainbow Collective History (ARCH) project, an archive of LGBTQ history founded with the help of other local activists, as his proudest collaboration in the city.
“Of all the things I have gotten to be a part of in Houston, ARCH is one of the ones that makes me proudest of what a community can do when it comes together, despite all of our varied obligations,” Riedel says. “That’s the kind of work universities are best positioned to do.”
When asked about what his dream class to teach would be, Riedel says he’s already taught it—just last year. The class was Rice’s first-ever transgender studies course that Riedel had pushed for.
“We got a bit of funding to bring in guest speakers from the community and offer them an honorarium for talking and reading student work,” Riedel says, again showing his aptitude for bridging the academic and local communities. “Learning from others’ real-life experiences has helped me become a better human, and if I can help connect other people to that gift, that’s what makes me happiest.”
In his spare time, Riedel enjoys attending Neon Boots’ country western dance lessons, watching a show at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, and watching Pose. “My husband and I cry in some capacity almost every episode,” he says. “I didn’t realize I’d get emotional right now, but I never thought I’d see a show like it.”
While Riedel says he is flattered to be named OutSmart’s Favorite Educator/Teacher, he points out that his motivation for teaching comes from his students. Throughout his career, his favorite moments stem from watching students come into their own as they share their thoughts with others.
“There’s very little I do to create a space, except to just be myself and encourage others to do the same,” Riedel says. “So when someone gets to try something new and share something that might change what other people think, do, or believe in that space, that’s the kind of moment I live for.” —Martin Gonzalez
Best Female LGBTQ Business Person
Tammi Wallace
Finalists: Caryn Craig, Julie Mabry, Heather J. Taylor
Best Male LGBTQ Business Person
Mark DeLange
Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Bill Baldwin, John Donato, Tony Vacarro
Best LGBTQ Social Media Account
JD Doyle
Finalists: Shelby Jeffcoat-del Busto, Steven Tilotta Transform Houston
Favorite Female (Commercial) Radio Personality
Sarah Pepper
Finalists: Roula Christie, Carmen Contreras, Lauren Kelly, Erica Rico
Favorite Male (Commercial) Radio Personality
Kevin “Special K” England
Favorite Female(Community) Radio Personality
Judy Reeves
Finalist: Jenifer Rene Pool
Favorite Male (Community) Radio Personality
Bryan Hlavinka
Finalists: JD Doyle, Jack Valinski
Favorite Female Community Photographer
Yvonne Feece-Tran
Finalist: Trish Badger
Favorite Male Community Photographer
Dalton DeHart
Finalists: Eric Edward Schell, Steven Tilotta, Angelo S. Ortiz Vela
Favorite Female Local Politician
Ellen Cohen
Finalists: Amanda Edwards, Lizzie Fletcher, Shelley Kennedy
Favorite Male Local Politician
Sylvester Turner
Finalists: Garnet Coleman, Rodney Ellis, John Whitmire
Favorite Female TV Personality
Deborah Duncan
Finalists: Melanie Lawson, Dominique Sachse, Miya Shay
Favorite Male (Commercial) TV Personality
Frank Billingsley
Finalists: Eric Barajas, Osvaldo Corral, Derrick Shore
Favorite Male (Community) TV Personality
Ernie Manouse
Favorite LGBTQ Educator/Teacher
Brian Riedel
Finalists: Brandon Hevey, Bryant Johnson-Wood
Favorite Local LGBTQ Blogger
Joey Guerra
Finalists: Ian Haddock, Monica Roberts
Favorite Female Community Hero
Fran Watson
Finalists: Donna Junker, Sandy Stacy, Kendra Walker, Tammi Wallace
Favorite Male Community Hero
Dalton DeHart
Finalists: JD Doyle, Harrison Guy, Craig Sanford
Favorite Trans Male Community Hero
Emmett Schelling
Finalists: Ian Syder-Blake, Lou Weaver
Favorite Trans Female Community Hero
Monica Roberts
Finalists: Phyllis Frye, Atlantis Narcisse, Dee Dee Watters
Favorite National LGBTQ Blogger/Vlogger
Monica Roberts
Finalists: It Gets Better Project, Randy Rainbow
Leading Female Fundraiser
Annise Parker
Finalists: Melissa Flories, Donna Junker, Sallie Woodell
Leading Male Fundraiser
Kennedy Loftin (tie), Craig Sanford (tie)
Finalists: Don Gill, David Goldberg, Tim Stokes, Tanner Williams
Leading Trans Female Fundraiser
Alexis Nicole Whitney
Finalist: Kymber Devine
Leading Trans Male Fundraiser
Ian Syder-Blake
Finalist: Sebastian Gutierrez
Leading Gender Non-Conforming Fundraiser
Mike Webb
Leading Female (Entertainer) Fundraiser
Lady Shamu
Finalists: Regina Dane, An’Marie Gill
Leading Male (Entertainer) Fundraiser
Domenic Cusano
Finalists: Michael G. Clayton, Craig Sanford, Travis Webb
Comments