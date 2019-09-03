September 2019 Horoscope: Our Pace Picks Up









S eptember gets more active by the end of the month. We will be clearer about our decisions after midmonth. Career and long-term security choices become more important as we move forward into the fall. • September will see a lot of planets in Virgo, the organizer and detailer. People born in the mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) are going to be impacted by this alignment. • The sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all in Virgo as the month begins. Mercury and Venus both enter Libra on the 14th. The sun enters Libra on the 23rd, the first day of the autumnal equinox. Mars remains in Virgo, Jupiter in Sagittarius, Saturn in Capricorn, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are focused on getting your life organized this month. You will be cleaning up both at work and at home, and paying more attention to your diet and exercise routines. You are more sensitive to your environment, and may need more “personal” space than usual. Career activity is renewed this month. You will be reviewing your current career path, especially after the 16th. You may be looking at a promotion, or even a new job. Toward the end of the month, relationships take more of your time. If you are involved, this is an important month to make sure that your partner’s needs are being addressed. This applies to business as well as personal relationships. It can be easy to overload your schedule this month. Watch your boundaries!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are in an accelerated time of growth. You have been pushing at your boundaries and limitations, hoping to break out of them. This month you will find less resistance to making changes. You are in a more creative and playful time, and you have the opportunity to gain more perspective about what you are trying to accomplish. This is also a great time for a vacation, changing your routines, and waking up that “kid” inside of you! You are looking for an adventure and some mental stimulation. This can be a good month for writing, taking classes, or just getting out with your kids. Toward the end of the month you are back to work and your routines. Career activities are also more active as you look to improve your position or possibly start your own business. The activity in your career arena continues to build through the end of the year.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

The planets are lining up in your home and family arena. This can be a good month for a family reunion, home makeover, relocating, or dealing with long-term family issues. You are ready to take a leading role with these things. You will also be questioning your career path, especially from the 7th through the 10th. Friendships and relation- ships can be very helpful, because they can give you a perspective that you don’t have. Relationships remain positive as long as they aren’t too taxing. Toward the end of the month, you are ready to take a break from your demanding schedule. Make sure you create some time for yourself! You will feel more social and will want to get out and have some fun. If you are single, this is a better time to meet someone new!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

The Moon Kids have a lot to say this month, and they aren’t waiting for an invitation to speak! This can be a great month for teaching, taking classes, finishing up old projects, promoting your services on social media, publishing, and renewing your focus on a health and diet regimen. You will also be reviewing your long-term objectives with all of your relationships. In both romance and business, you just want to make sure that you and your partners are headed in the same direction. If not, this is a good month to get those intentions realigned. If your partnerships aren’t getting better, this can also be a time to consider bringing them to an end—especially by the end of the month. Home and family become your primary interest in late September. This can be a good time for home repairs, connect- ing with family, or just making your nest a more comfortable place to live.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Finances, investments, and being appreciated are very important for you this month. You are looking at new investments, and making your money work for you. This could also be the time to put yourself on a budget, seek a raise, or increase your fees. With work, you are looking for something that really sparks your interest. You might be considering starting your own business or retiring from something you have been doing for a long time. After midmonth, you are back into your health routines, working to make permanent changes rather than just stop-gap measures. By the end of the month, you are needing more interactive time with your partner or close friends. You are ready to be more social!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This is an especially busy birthday month as you review the past year and propose new objectives for your path during the next year. With Mars (planet of action and survival) visiting your sign, you have more energy and less patience this month. You are looking for a new challenge! This is an excellent time for exercise, improving eating habits, and facing those issues you have been avoiding. You will be more confident in all of your interactions, and you will be taking life waaay more personally! Your sleep patterns may be messed up, and you may find it easier to just get up and get your day going. Relationships can be testy and demanding, especially from the 4th to the 10th. Getting some time to yourself may help you get clear about what’s best for you. By the end of the month, you are a bit less intense but still ready for action!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

For the most part, this is a rest-and-retreat month for you. The latter part of the month will be demanding of your time, and you’ll be ready for a vacation, a spiritual getaway, or just taking some quiet time

for yourself. You are much more psychically sensitive, and you may need to avoid crowds, sports events, shopping at the mall, and overly demanding or dramatic friends. Your family may need your support and leadership after the 16th. You may be reluctant to get involved, but that becomes easier as we get to the end of the month. There can be some big changes in your career, where you live, and possibly issues with older family members. For the older Librans, this can be a time of retirement, cutting back on your hours, or even start- ing your own home-based business. You are clearer about these choices toward the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

September is a good month for social activity. You are feeling comfortable about taking a leadership role, either at work or with your community organizations. You are feeling confident about your abilities, and are all too willing to share your points of view on many topics. You have been working on freeing yourself from the obligations you have had in the past. A part of you wants to find a new “spark” or direction that stimulates you. Limitations and restrictions can make you feel restless and bored. Your partner or close friends can help you with ideas and suggestions about what you might do. You are in an experimental time, and not yet ready to commit. You want to keep all your options on the table. You will need a break from the action as we get to the end of the month. A short vacation could do wonders for you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Your activity level picks up again this month. Watch your boundaries and scheduling. As the month begins, the focus is on your career arena. You are feeling confident about your leadership qualities, and you are looking for a project to test your mettle. You will not be very patient, and your point of view can rub others the wrong way if you don’t present it in a palatable form. Find a way to get people to follow your lead, instead of insisting they do things your way. This is a good time for social activity, dating, connecting with community groups, and being supportive of your friends. From the 7th through the 10th, you may have to balance your need for private time with the demands of work and family. Keep your schedule flexible as the month begins.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As September begins, you are in a more relaxed and reflective time. This is a good month for a vacation, a change of routine, or just doing something different. You are open to new ideas and are more creative than usual. You are also more interested in spirituality and the deeper meaning of life. After midmonth, your career drive reasserts itself. This long-term focus on security gets more intense as we get into October, and will continue to build until February. This will be a turning point for many of you—a time of starting a new career, initiating your own business, or taking on a leadership role at work. For those who are older, this can be a time of retirement or adjusting your schedule to work less! You will feel more confident about your choices as we get into October.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You are looking for greater intimacy with your partner, new ways to express and share your creative urges, and making better use of your available resources. This can be a great month to focus on getting rid

of debt and getting your finances in order. This can also be a time to look at investing in companies that produce products that don’t harm the environment. In your business partnerships, this is a great time to make sure everyone is on the same page. In personal relationships, you will need more conversation and reassurance from your romantic partner about what’s going on with them. You are sensing things, but you are not sure what it’s all about. Toward the end of the month, you are ready for a break. As we get into October, your career drive enters the picture and it will be time to improve that area of your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Relationships are the main focus as the month begins. If you are involved, this is a good month to renew those vows. If single, this is a great time to be out meeting new potential partners. However, if you are in a difficult relationship, meeting new people will bring relationship issues to the surface so you can either resolve them or let your partner go. You are not going to be very patient, and this will be obvious from the 6th through the 10th. Career opportunities continue to be good for promotion, changing companies, or starting something on your own. By the end of the month, you are more reflective and less action-oriented. Your friendships appear to be going through a “cleaning out” process. You want to be treated as an equal, and not just someone who helps out when friends need support. You have a low tolerance for those who avoid responsibility and won’t grow up.

This article appears in the September 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.