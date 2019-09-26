Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 26–29, 2019









Thursday, September 26

• At 6 p.m., join Lambda NextGen at the Alley Theatre for ActOut featuring The Winter’s Tale. Meet Houston LGBTQ professionals at a complimentary reception which will be followed by the play. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., prepare for The Woodlands LGBTQ Pride celebration with a cocktail reception at Folk Portraits. Tickets to the pre-party include light bites, cocktails, and a photography session to be scheduled and used at a later date. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center invites you to audition for the Coming Out Monologues. The annual National Coming Out Day performance event occurs in October. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Marina performs at Revention Music Center. The longtime LGBTQ ally’s concert will be opened by the musical duo Broods. More info here.

• At 10 p.m. go to Guava Lamp for the Drag it On 3 finale. Hosted by Blackberri, the 6-week drag competition brings all forms of drag to one stage for a grand prize of $500. More info here.

Friday, September 27

• At 7 p.m., kickoff The Woodlands Pride festival with a party at Como Social Club. The event is 21+ and features live entertainment, a DJ, and more. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss, will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more info here.

Saturday, September 28

• At 11 a.m., go to Town Green Park for The Woodlands second annual LGBTQ Pride festival. Following the celebration, go to Ranch Hill Saloon for an afterparty. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article previewing the event. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH), an organization of LGBTQ business owners and professionals, hosts a scholarship fundraiser for the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work at UH. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their July Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Rich’s Houston nightclub closes its doors with a final party at 2401 San Jacinto. The LGBTQ bar will relocate to Montrose under the name ReBar on October 4. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the relocation of the establishment. More info here.

Sunday, September 29

• At 10:30 a.m., The Woodlands Pride organization hosts a brunch as its final LGBTQ Pride 2019 event at Local Pour. Proceeds from the brunch benefit The Woodlands Pride. More info here.

• At 12:30 p.m., attend the Houston GLBT Political Caucus’ 10th annual Equality Brunch fundraiser. All proceeds will help elect pro-equality candidates in the November 5. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Las Vegas drag performer Savannah Westbrooke visits Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Reservations for the event are recommended. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., end your Hispanic Heritage Month with Mexican Night at Club Crystal Houston. The event benefits the Anandrea House, a safe shelter for LGBTQ Latinx immigrants. More info here.