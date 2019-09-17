Pride Houston’s Application for WorldPride 2023 is Approved









By Lourdes Zavaleta

Photos by Dalton DeHart and Kennedy Loftin



Space City just got one step closer to hosting WorldPride 2023.

Pride Houston, a nonprofit that organizes Houston’s LGBTQ festival and parade every June, applied in July to host WorldPride 2023. In a September 11 Facebook announcement, the WorldPride Committee approved Pride Houston’s application, along with the applications of its two competitors, Fierté Montreal and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“The WorldPride Committee has unanimously voted to approve all three applications for the 2023 WorldPride bid,” InterPride, WorldPride’s creator, wrote on Facebook. “They have all met the requirements of the application process.”

Representatives from Pride Houston, Fierté Montreal, and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will present their bids to the WorldPride membership in Athens, Greece in October for the 2019 Annual General Meeting & World Conference (AGM&WC). A winner will be selected at the conference.

After announcing that it was a candidate to host WorldPride 2023, Pride Houston threw a celebration party at Pearl Bar Houston on September 8. During the event, attendees were interviewed and filmed as part of the organization’s bid.

According to InterPride, WorldPride hosts must meet these qualifications and specifications. Pride Houston has created this web page outlining its plan for WorldPride 2023.

View photos from Pride Houston’s WorldPride 2023 Party below.

WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party WorldPride 2023 Party

For more information about Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org.