Does Uncle Sam Want to Tap Your Retirement Savings?

are stable. But you may soon have even more reason to be concerned about your retirement nest egg.

This comes by way of the pending SECURE Act, which was recently drafted to address the difficulty that Americans are having with saving and investing for retire- ment. A recent study showed that one in three Americans have less than $5,000 in retirement savings, and that one in five Americans have no retirement savings at all.

On top of that, given that life expectancy is much longer than it was just a few decades ago, retirees must make their savings last for around 20 years or more once they’ve entered retirement. That can prove to be a challenge, especially after accounting for future inflation.

In order to provide more flexibility to retirement savers, and to reduce some of the penalties that investors face with regard to contributing and accessing funds in their retirement plans, the SECURE Act has been introduced in Congress.

But taking a closer look at this bill shows that its biggest beneficiary could be Uncle Sam!

What the SECURE Act Could Mean for You

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (or SECURE) Act is a bipartisan bill that is designed to help Americans save for retirement in a number of different ways, such as:

• Providing tax credits and protections on collective Multiple Employer Plans, which will make it easier for small businesses to offer their employees 401(k) retirement savings plans;

• Making long-term, part-time employees eligible for retirement benefits;

• Doing away with the maximum age limit of 701/2 for making contributions into certain types of retirement plans (such as 401(k)s and traditional IRAs);