Chasten Buttigieg Visited Montrose Center Prior to Dem Debate









Prior to Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston, potential “first gentleman” Chasten Buttigieg stopped by the Montrose Center with members of his husband’s campaign team.

Chasten, a school teacher who is married to openly gay 2020 president hopeful and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, took a tour of the LGBTQ resource center with his mother-in-law Anne Montgomery and Pete for America travel manager Emily Voorde.

“Many thanks to the kind folks over at @Montrose_Center for their commitment to creating safe and inclusive spaces and services for the LGBTQ community here in Houston,” Chasten posted on Twitter. “Thank you for taking the time to meet with us this morning to discuss your programs and needs. We’re here for you.”

Chasten replied to the post with another Tweet encouraging his followers to donate and learn more about the Center because, “they’re saving lives here in Houston.”

“What impressed me most was how sincere Chasten and the campaign were to learn about Houston’s LGBTQ community,” said Montrose Center Executive Director Ann Robison. “They weren’t only interested in what services are available to the community, but also about what the community experiences.”

Montrose Center Chief Development Officer Kennedy Loftin said Mayor Pete’s team contacted the Center prior to the debate to take a full tour of the space.

“We were really honored to be recognized by the campaign as an important stop,” Loftin said. “What was even more meaningful was how clear it was that they were here to understand what our community’s needs are, what an administration can do to support the community, and the type of assistance resource centers can provide.”

In May, Chasten told the Washington Post he experienced homelessness in college after coming out to his family. According to Loftin, Chasten and Montgomery were both impressed by the services offered at the Montrose Center, especially its HATCH Youth and Rapid Rehousing programs.

“They were both moved by the programs we offer,” Loftin said. “Chasten even mentioned how his life may have been different if he had access to these types of services when he was growing up.”

For more information about the Montrose Center, visit montrosecenter.org.

Follow Chasten Buttigieg on Twitter at @Chas10Buttigieg.