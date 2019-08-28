FeaturesPhotos

Scenes from the 23rd annual QFest

Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart August 28, 2019
Houston’s International LGBTQ film festival was bigger than ever. The 23rd annual QFest ran through July 23 and took place all over Space City, with screenings at Aurora Picture Show, Brasil, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts,  Rice Cinema, and the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. 

