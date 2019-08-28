Scenes from the 23rd annual QFest

Houston’s International LGBTQ film festival was bigger than ever. The 23rd annual QFest ran through July 23 and took place all over Space City, with screenings at Aurora Picture Show, Brasil, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts, Rice Cinema, and the Station Museum of Contemporary Art.
Dalton DeHart
Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
