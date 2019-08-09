Behind the Bar: August 2019









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: White Gummy Bears with Ciroc Pineapple, Ciroc Red Berry, a splash of peach schnapps, and a splash of Sprite.

Favorite to drink: Crown Royal Apple, straight up.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Darwin’s Pub, for karaoke.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

[Sarcastically] “I love making Bloody Marys!”

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Best: Gay Pride—it has the best energy, tons of smiles, and skin!

Worst: Fourth of July—I get stuck inside and can’t see the fireworks!

Biggest tip from one customer?

I had a customer pay for one of my UH college courses with a $1,150 tip.

Who are the hardest customers to please?

Women throwing bachelorette parties!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I’d be the best damn used-car salesman around!

Do you have any pets?

I have joint custody of a 145-pound pit bull named Pop Tart.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

Working with my sisters! This is the friendliest place on earth!

