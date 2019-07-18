Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 18-21, 2019









Thursday, July 18

• At 6 p.m., explore the intersectionality of living the LGBTQ African-American experience during the Mahogany Project’s Living in Color event. The forum, which occurs bi-monthly at the Montrose Center, provides personal insight on topics such as social issues, mental health, and community engagement. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., view a screening of 1985 at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Written and directed by Yen Ten, the award-winning film tells the story of Adrian Lester, a young closeted man who returns to Texas for the holidays as he struggles to communicate and relate to his conservative family. More info here.

• Thursday through Sunday, go to Spring Street Studios for Museum of Dysfunction, an outlandish play collection. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Museum of Dysfunction’s LGBTQ actors, who preview the collection. More info here.

Friday, July 19

• At 10 p.m., the Space City Sisters, a Houston group of drag queen nuns, host Blessed be Bar night at Ripcord. The Sisters will be in the dog house selling jello shots and giving out blessings. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., the Free Los Niños Coalition organizes a protest against ICE raids, detentions, and deportations at the Southwest Key Detention Center on Emancipation Avenue. Join the organization in rising up against the Trump administration’s vicious attacks on migrants. More info here.

• At 10 a.m., go to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church volunteer deputy voter registrar training. Qualified Texas voters who complete the one-hour training session will be certified to register voters in Harris County for the next two years. More info here.

Saturday, July 20

• At 10:30 a.m., join Transform Houston for its July Nondiscrimination Canvass at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. Transform Houston will talk to Houstonians about nondiscrimination protections. More info here.

• Also at 10:30 a.m., the Houston Hurricanes LGBTQ flag football team will host a “Big Gay Waterpark Takeover” at Texas Typhoon Waterpark in Katy. Tickets are available at a discounted rate. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., join openly gay Houston City Council At Large 5 candidate Ashton P. Woods for a block walk in Precinct 272. The block walk kicks off at Zabak’s Mediterranean Cafe. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., find out who will be named this year’s Boy of Montrose. All proceeds from the LGBTQ pageant will be donated to P.W.A. Holiday Charities, a nonprofit that gives people affected with HIV/AIDS gifts during the holidays. More info here.

• Also at 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their July Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

Sunday, July 21

• At 2 p.m., bust out your neon jazzercising clothes and shoulder pads for Mint Julep 2019: Girls & Guys Just Wanna Have Fun—an ’80s-themed fundraiser party at Rich’s Houston. Admission is free, but be sure to tip your entertainers generously, as every dollar collected benefits HIV/AIDS programs and services at Legacy Community Health’s Montrose clinic.. More info here.

• Also at 2 p.m., hear a panel of Texas faith leaders speak at Bering Memorial United Methodist Church for an Advocacy 101 training. The instructional event will prepare you to speak in front of the Texas Legislature about topics such as immigration reform, climate and energy legislation, and healthcare policy. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., join Pearl Bar Houston for Mutts & Mimosas. Bring your dogs to the bar while enjoying drink specials, games, and more. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., internet sensations the Try Guys, whose member Eugene Lee Yang recently came out as gay, perform at Revention Music Center. More info here.