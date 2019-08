Downtown Houston was buzzing—with over 700,000 in attendance—for Space City’s annual LGBTQ festival and parade. Houston Pride 2019 was themed “Summer of ‘69” in honor of the 50th anniversaries of the Stonewall Riots, the Woodstock Festival, and the Moon Landing. This year’s celebration included performances by Uché, Young M.A, Dorian Electra, and Plastique Tiara.

Photos by Dalton DeHart & Edgardo Aguilar