Behind the Bar: July 2019









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make: Dragon’s Breath shot with Bacardi Dragon Rum, peach schnapps, and fruit juices.

Favorite to drink: Green tea shot with Jameson Irish Whiskey, peach schnapps, and sweet-and-sour mix.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on-duty?

No better place than right here at Rumor’s.

What is a current bar drink trend you’d like to see end?

Vegas Bombs! Crown Royal, peach liqueur, Malibu rum, and Red Bull.

What are you best known for?

My personality!

What is the best and worst holiday to work? Why?

Best is Christmas Eve when folks don’t want to do the family thing yet. Worst is Biker Rally Weekend here in Galveston.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

It’s got to be the view! The front windows look right out into the Gulf!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I’d probably be in restaurant management.

Do you have any pets?

One dog – a miniature pinscher named Kaden.

What is the best part about working at this bar?

The people I get to work with. This team is amazing!

Rumor’s Beach Bar

3102 Seawall Blvd

galveston.rumorsbars.com/



This article appears in the July 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.