Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 27–30, 2019









Thursday, June 27

• At 5 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston hosts Throwback Thursday. Visit the bar to enjoy drink specials and old-school jams by DJ Kittie. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., join Jolt Action and Indivisible Houston for a watch party of the first 2020 presidential debate series at Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant. During part two of the debates, 10 of the 20 Democrat contenders will go head to head live on NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info here.

Friday, June 28

• On Friday and Saturday, the Texas Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit will host its 11th annual conference at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. The two day summit a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to discuss and share strategies in regards to implementing the inclusion of gender identity and expression into institutional policy. More info here.

• At 8:30 p.m., in conjunction with the opening of Qollective: Treat Loudly, DiverseWorks presents I’m Ever So Pissed, the debut of Qollective’s first collaborative performance project at Alabama Song. The performance incorporates elements of contemporary dance, sound art, and drag. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., celebrate Fresh Fridays at Rich’s Houston. Enjoy drink specials, performances, and beats by DJ Johnny Vibe. More info here.

Saturday, June 29

• At 5 p.m., pay it forward at the 7th annual Texas United Charities Casino Party at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Montrose Center-Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years, Bering Open Gate, and Lesbians Over the Age of Fifty. For more info, email [email protected]

• At 5:30 p.m., the Houston Dash hosts an LGBTQ Pride night at BBVA Stadium. Presented by the Stonewall Law Association of Greater Houston, the Pride event costs $25, and game tickets include a Dash T-Shirt and an invite to a pre-game mixer at the Pitchside Patio. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on out Dash midfielder Christine Nairn. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke visits The West End – A Public House for a campaign rally called Bands with Beto. Musical guests for the event will be announced soon. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Texas Drag Queen DJ Aracely Manterola spins at Rich’s Houston. Hailing from Channelview, Manterola has traveled the nation with her work, and most recently performed at Houston Pride. More info here.

Sunday, June 30

• At 10 a.m., go to Galvestion’s Own Farmers Market for a Drag Queen Story Hour. In honor of Pride Month, drag queens Kymber Devine and Cyn City will read books to children and their families. More info here.

• At 11 a.m., attend the Montrose Softball League Association’s closing ceremonies and player awards banquet at 5226 Elm. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., Avenue 360 Health & Wellness hosts a Sexual Health Soiree at Alabama Song. The event focuses on a conversation about the state of your physical, emotional, mental, and social-well being in relation to sexual health. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou hosts a check presentation at Guava Lamp. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the LGBTQ organization’s 40th annual fundraiser. More info here.

• At 4 p.m., meet Houston City Council District J Candidate Nelvin Adriatico at 10302 W Hidden Lake Ln. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the openly gay candidate. More info here