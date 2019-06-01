Pride All Month Long









By Steven Foster and Lourdes Zavaleta

Pride Month is upon us once again, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, when so many of our queer heroes kicked off the modern LGBTQ equality movement that has propelled us to where we are today. The Pride Month events on these pages are sure to keep us busy celebrating throughout the city in June. Try to stay cool, because Houston keeps it hot!

June 1

Reel Pride

An official Pride Houston event.

In partnership with QUEER HIPPO IFF, Reel Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ pride and community on film, showcasing works by Houston LGBTQIA+ filmmakers.

Noon–7 pm at The Rec Room.

recroomarts.org

June 4

Trans Support Galveston Pride Meeting

A light discussion on the pressures of being publicly proud during the month of June, and who trans persons can turn to for advocacy when they cannot be vocal about their identity.

tinyurl.com/y3vhm3l8

June 6

Pride SuperStar S13 Competition Finale

An official Pride Houston event.

Houston’s LGBTQIA+ talent showcase is featuring all acts hoping for a shot at the $2,500 grand prize. Hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. 8–10:30 pm at Rich’s.

facebook.com/richshouston

June 7

Pride Galveston Beach Bash Weekend

First day of the Pride roll-out in our sister city to the south! Bring your Speedo or bikini, and don’t forget your sunscreen!

pridegalveston.com

June 7 & 8

Rumba with Pride Official Pride LatinX Night

An official Pride Houston event.

It’s a LatinX night for all at Houston’s longstanding Latino dance club and music-video bar. Show up ready to merengue, salsa, or mambo! 9 pm–2 am at Club Crystal.

facebook.com/clubcrystalhouston

June 12

Grand Marshal Reception

An official Pride Houston event.

It’ll be a night of good food and good company as the 2019 grand marshals are honored. 6–8 pm at Hamburger Mary’s.

hamburgermarys.com/houston

June 14

Genderless Cocktail Party

An official Pride Houston event.

Join Houston in celebrating the full spectrum of gender expressions—trans, gender-nonconforming, asexual, intersex, and beyond. After hors d’ourvres and an open wine bar, get ready for a night filled with fantastic food, delicious drinks, amazing music, and high-flying fun.

tinyurl.com/y44wpylz

June 15

Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

Join GMCH for a look back at 40 years of music and community at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church.

bcpahouston.org

Baewatch X Salvation

An official Pride Houston event.

Pride Houston and LOC Nation Entertainment present the official pool party of the Houston LGBT Pride Celebration. Hosted by Trinity Newman, the entertainment will feature DJ Joe Gauthreaux, Khia, and DJ Rockabye. VIP ticket packages include use of a daybed, upper cabana, or private lower cabana and more. 2–8 pm at Clé Houston. baewatchxsalvation.eventbrite.com

Apollo | Wonderland

An official Pride Houston event.

Houston’s premier gay and queer male-themed event benefiting Pride Houston, featuring DJs Alex Lo and Ron Zisman. General-admission tickets start at $30, VIP tickets at $60. VIP includes access to the VIP mezzanine and patio, the main floor, three premium drinks, VIP bathrooms, and more. The theme is futuristic/apocalyptic space travel, the colors are silver, gray, and black, and the dress code is “less is more,” if that tells you anything. 9 pm—2 am at White Oak Music Hall.

tinyurl.com/yxojn8la

The American Journey Concert

The Houston Pride Band wraps up their 2018–2019 season with this musical trip through time. It’s a look at American history as seen through the eyes of various composers who have created evocative music for the journey. Featured will be the music of Grundman, Ticheli, Copland, Bernstein, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, at MATCH.

tinyurl.com/y5o5kj2u

Hardy & Nance Pride Art Show

Coinciding with their Third Saturday Open Studios, Hardy & Nance will feature art by everyone who answered their call for entries. The art in the show makes a positive statement against discrimination and violence, promoting dignity and equality within the community. And you don’t need to be a member of the LGBTQ community to participate!

tinyurl.com/yxw228hc

June 15 and June 21

Pride Country Voice Competition

Semi-finals on June 15 at 10 pm, and the finals are on June 21 at 10:30 pm. Country singers compete for a top prize of $500. Hosted by Dina Jacobs, Wendy Taylor, and Steven Tillota at Neon Boots.

neonbootsclub.com

June 17

Skate Sober

An official Pride Houston event.

Looking for a family-friendly outing during this Pride season? Go to Lockwood Skating Palace for an evening of old-school tunes and classic roller skating! 6–10 pm.

pridehouston.org

June 20

Rock the Runway

An official Pride Houston event.

It’s time for Houston models and designers to Rock the Runway. Featuring haute styles, the latest fashions in ladies’ evening wear, and plenty of avant-garde statements. The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary unless you want the Rock the Runway VIP experience. VIP reception is 7–8 pm, and doors open at 8 at The Garage HTX.

pridehouston.org

June 21

Eden | Pride Girl + Party

An official Pride Houston event.

A party dedicated to the strong women of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community, with Houston’s hottest DJs playing fresh tunes at “Houston’s Best Women’s Bar.” $10 donation at the door. 9 pm–2 am at Pearl Bar.

pearlhouston.com

June 21–23

PRIDE Street Festival

Eagle Houston presents its annual PRIDE Street Festival with DJs JD Arnold, Jason Hilbert, Jimmy Skinner, and Matt Consola. The street in front of the bar will be closed off Friday–Sunday. Food trucks, vendors, games, and a drag show hosted by Terry Kofi Ray.

houstoneagle.com

Rainbow on the Green

This is the outdoor summer extravaganza where the crowd is always cool, the entertainment is always spot-on, and the good-time vibe is contagious. Of course, the winner of the Pride Superstar competition will be on the bill, as will the hot Bollywood dancers. An army of drag queens will rev up the crowd, and this year they’ll be sporting eco-fashions from local Mexican artist Yahaira DeHill, whose designs are made from recycled plastic, recycled paper, and repurposed household items. But we’re really psyched about all the celebrities (drag versions, of course) that will be showing up to strut their stuff. Tina Turner (Roxanne Collins) will be taking us river-deep and mountain-high, Beyonce (Mya Jackson) will thrill the gay beyhive, Janet Jackson (Janet Andrews) will exert her crowd control, Jennifer Lopez (Linda Crawford) will put the D in diva, and Leilani Jackson Ross will channel the hot stuff of Donna Summer. It’s a good thing this bash is held outdoors—otherwise, the roof would blow off.

discoverygreen.com/rainbow

June 22

Drag Queen Story Hour

Brazos Bookstore was the first Houston host for the now-beloved Drag Queen Story Hour. This Pride Week, drag queens return for this family-friendly, fun, and fantastic storytime for people of all ages! 10:30 am at Brazos Bookstore.

tinyurl.com/y2glvt6w

2019 Houston Pride Festival

An official Pride Houston event.

Noon–7 pm, followed by the parade at 8, this big event is admission-free and open to the public.

pridehouston.org

Pride at El Big Bad

This bi-level booze bar is hosting a Pride extravaganza of their own. Go for the food, but stay for their tangy takes on margaritas: Strawberry Infused, Blueberry Jalapeno & Cilantro, Pineapple Hibiscus, and the Champ #3, winner of the Houston Press Best Margarita contest. 4–10 pm.

tinyurl.com/yxg2cquj

2019 Houston Pride Parade

An official Pride Houston event.

Our nighttime Pride Parade is (literally) one of the coolest in the nation. The celebration is always free, but you can get the best viewing spot by purchasing Celebration VIP or Main Stage XP tickets. Begins at 8 pm.

pridehouston.org

Official Pride After-Party

Keep the spirit of Pride flying high by grabbing a nightcap at the downtown dance mecca. 9 pm–3 am at Rich’s Houston.

pridehouston.org

June 23

Official Closing Party – Tea Dance

The Houston LGBT Pride Celebration may be over, but the party doesn’t end downtown. Wrap things up with the official closing party at Eagle Houston’s block party. 4–11 pm.

pridehouston.org

June 29

Houston Dash LGBT PRIDE Night

Houston’s professional women’s soccer team, the Houston Dash, hosts the Portland Thorns in a league match starting at 7:30 pm. “Y’all Means All” T-shirts for all fans at Dynamo Stadium.

houstondashsoccer.com